Lewandowski unsure if Qatar World Cup will be his last

Poland talisman Robert Lewandowski said he is preparing for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar as if it could be his last, but the 34-year-old added that he would still be physically fit to play at the next edition in 2026.

Poland's record goal scorer Lewandowski has been in terrific form for his LaLiga club Barcelona this season, having scored 18 times in 19 games across all competitions.

Poland are in Group C at the World Cup and begin their campaign against Mexico on Tuesday. They also face Argentina and Saudi Arabia.

"Is this my last World Cup? I don't know," Lewandowski told reporters in Doha on Friday.

"I'm preparing as if it could be my last World Cup, but I'm not saying yes, I'm not saying no. I realise that I will still be able to play in four years' time."

Lewandowski said that opponents are likely to focus on marking him in attack during games -- a move which Poland will try to take advantage of.