Lewandowski snatches Barca win at Celta, Atletico run riot

Sports

AFP
18 February, 2024, 09:35 am
Last modified: 18 February, 2024, 12:23 pm

Related News

Lewandowski snatches Barca win at Celta, Atletico run riot

Xavi Hernandez's side trail leaders Real Madrid by seven points before Los Blancos visit Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

AFP
18 February, 2024, 09:35 am
Last modified: 18 February, 2024, 12:23 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Robert Lewandowski snatched champions Barcelona an unconvincing 2-1 win over lowly Celta Vigo with a brace to leave them third in La Liga on Saturday.

Xavi Hernandez's side trail leaders Real Madrid by seven points before Los Blancos visit Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

Atletico Madrid, fourth, thrashed Las Palmas 5-0 earlier on and trail Barcelona by three points.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Catalans needed a stoppage-time penalty converted by Lewandowski at the second attempt to find a way past a Celta Vigo side battling relegation, down in 17th place.

Lewandowski slammed the visitors ahead at Balaidos before half-time but Iago Aspas levelled for Rafa Benitez's Celta early in the second half.

Barcelona tamely struggled to find a way through before being gifted a late spot-kick for a clumsy foul on Lamine Yamal, which Lewandowski dispatched for his 12th goal of the season.

Lewandowski's first penalty attempt was saved by Vicente Guaita but as the goalkeeper was off his line, the striker was given another chance and he converted.

"On the second penalty I scored and that's the important thing," Lewandowski told DAZN.

The Catalans are unbeaten in four matches since Xavi said he would depart at the end of the season.

They face Napoli on Wednesday in the Champions League last 16, with Europe the club's last realistic chance of silverware this season.

"I felt we played well until we got into the final third ... we lacked the final ball," Xavi told DAZN.

"I think the team had effort, attitude, commitment, the decision I made (to leave) was to get that, and it's going well -- 10 points from 12."

Xavi handed Brazilian forward Vitor Roque his first start for the club on the left of the attack, alongside Lewandowski and 16-year-old sensation Yamal.

The latter was Barcelona's brightest player once again, with the Catalans dependent on his skill and speed on the right flank to create danger.

Barca broke the deadlock in the 45th minute when Yamal fed Lewandowski, who lashed home superbly from just inside the area.

The lead did not last long, with Aspas pouncing two minutes into the second half to level.

A slick move from Celta was finished by the veteran forward with the help of a deflection.

Barcelona hunted for the winner without success, until Yamal won a penalty in stoppage time.

Celta's Fran Beltran accidentally kicked the winger when trying to clear the ball and Lewandowski converted from the spot to steal Barcelona three points.

Guaita saved Lewandowski's first penalty but the veteran Polish striker stroked home clinically after being given a reprieve when the goalkeeper was shown to have moved off his line too quickly.

"Robert is 'plugged in', it makes me emotional to see the unity in the team," added Xavi.

"I am happy for Robert's goals but also for his hard work."

Xavi said Barcelona's performance summed up their campaign.

"This season we have to suffer and we seem destined to get agonising victories, we don't dominate games and errors cost us points, it's a bit of a summary of the season," he explained.

Celta sit three points above the relegation zone after Cadiz, 18th, lost 2-0 at Osasuna earlier on.

Valencia, eighth, dominated Sevilla but could not find the breakthrough in a 0-0 draw.

Girona, second, visit fifth-place Athletic Bilbao on Monday.

Earlier Atletico Madrid hammered Las Palmas despite resting key forward Antoine Griezmann.

Marcos Llorente and Angel Correa struck twice each and Memphis Depay was also on target as Diego Simeone's side strolled to victory.

Now 10 points behind Madrid despite the victory, Simeone decided to keep the French forward fresh for Tuesday's Champions League last 16 visit to face Inter Milan.

Without the injured Alvaro Morata, Atletico lined up with Correa and Llorente up front and it worked perfectly against promoted side Las Palmas, ninth.

"I'm sure (Griezmann) will be annoyed because he didn't play," said Simeone.

"We need a great Griezmann and we need him fresh."

Football

FC Barcelona / LaLiga

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With dihedral butterfly doors and aggressive curves, the i8 still looks more futuristic than any modern BMW in Dhaka’s roads today. Photo: Arfin Kazi

BMW i8: How a ‘Future Car’ stood the test of time

1h | Wheels
According to reports, although several companies in the country manufacture tyres, about 90% of the annual market demand for more than 25 lakh tyres is met by imports. Photo: TBS

Bangladesh is now making cars. What about car tyres?

5h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Local goes global

1d | Mode
The Metro Rail passing through Mirpur has made the commute a breath of fresh air for many. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

Rise of Mirpur

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mustafizur taken to hospital after ball hits his head

Mustafizur taken to hospital after ball hits his head

30m | Videos
Although the Akhaura-Agartala railway line was inaugurated, the train did not

Although the Akhaura-Agartala railway line was inaugurated, the train did not

2h | Videos
China's Xiaomi in the world of electric cars

China's Xiaomi in the world of electric cars

3h | Videos
Tourist needs to spend extra money to enter Bali

Tourist needs to spend extra money to enter Bali

4h | Videos