Lewandowski gives signed jersey to Saudi Arabian fan

28 November, 2022, 01:30 pm
Poland's Robert Lewandowski gave a signed jersey on Sunday to a Saudi Arabia fan who was filmed dancing and donning a Lewandowski shirt after the Poland captain's goal in his side's 2-0 win over the Saudis on Saturday.

The unnamed fan was filmed switching his Saudi Arabia shirt to a Polish one with Lewandowski's name on the back just after the goal. The fan started dancing and cheering right afterwards.

The fan repeated the gesture when he met Lewandowski, dancing happily in front of the FC Barcelona player before getting a hug and a signed jersey.

Lewandowski scored his first ever World Cup goal in the Group C victory that rejuvenated Poland's campaign .

Poland now need a draw in their final game against Argentina on Wednesday to guarantee themselves a spot in the knockout stages of the competition.

