Leverkusen reach Europa League final after Roma draw extends unbeaten run

Bayer Leverkusen are through to the Europa League final after a stoppage-time goal from Josip Stanisic snatched a 2-2 draw at home on Thursday, extending their unbeaten run to a record 49 games.

Leverkusen emerged 4-2 winners on aggregate after penalties in each half from Leandro Paredes put Roma ahead 2-0 but an own goal from Gianluca Mancini put Bayer back in the lead before Stanisic struck seven minutes into added time to maintain his side's unbeaten run.