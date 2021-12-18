‘Let’s not take this further': BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Virat Kohli's remarks

Sports

Hindustan Times
18 December, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2021, 05:56 pm

Related News

‘Let’s not take this further': BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Virat Kohli's remarks

Sourav Ganguly has reacted to Virat Kohli's comments during the latter's pre-departure press conference ahead of the tour to South Africa.

Hindustan Times
18 December, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2021, 05:56 pm
‘Let’s not take this further&#039;: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Virat Kohli&#039;s remarks

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly insisted that he has "nothing to say" on Test captain Virat Kohli's remarks during his pre-tour press conference on Wednesday, where he cleared his stance over the controversies engulfing Indian cricket.

"Let's not take this further, I have nothing to say," Sourav Ganguly told reporters.

Asked if there would be any action taken against Virat Kohli after the South Africa tour, Ganguly said, "I have nothing to say. It is the matter of the BCCI and they will only deal with it."

Ganguly had earlier spoken in detail about Kohli's removal as ODI captain, and revealed that the board had requested the 33-year-old to not step down as T20I skipper in October. 

"It's a call that the BCCI and the selectors took together. Actually, the BCCI had requested Virat to not step down as the T20I skipper but obviously, he did not agree. And the selectors then did not feel it right to have two different captains for two white-ball formats," Ganguly had told ANI.

"So it was decided that Virat will continue as Test captain and Rohit will take over as the white-ball captain. I as President personally spoke to Virat Kohli and the chairman of selectors has also spoken to him," the BCCI president had added.

However, Virat Kohli held a press conference on Wednesday and contradicted Ganguly, saying he was never asked to leave the T20I captaincy.

"Whatever was said about the communication that happened during the decision that was made was inaccurate. I was contacted one-and-a-half hours before the selection meeting on 8th for the Test series," said Kohli.

Virat Kohli-led Indian red-ball squad is in Johannesburg, South Africa, to lock horns with Proteas in the three-match Test series.

The first test match begins on December 26.

Cricket

Sourav Ganguly / Virat Kohli / Indian Cricket Team / bcci

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Toyota unveils 15 new concept cars

Toyota unveils 15 new concept cars

6h | Wheels
Four cruiser bikes for road trip enthusiasts

Four cruiser bikes for road trip enthusiasts

6h | Wheels
Thousands of Indian farmers escalated protests to revoke controversial new agricultural laws, clashing with police and storming key landmarks. Photo: Bloomberg

Riots, power shifts and rulers for life. What is next for global politics?

6h | Panorama
Green Pigeons enjoy sunshine on roadside trees. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Green Pigeons and the spectre of Passenger Pigeons’ boom ’n bust

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

1d | Videos
A Week long food festival in Chittagong

A Week long food festival in Chittagong

1d | Videos
Amazing facts about Dolphins

Amazing facts about Dolphins

1d | Videos
Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

6
Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec
Education

Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec