'Let us leave spirit of cricket out of this': Harsha Bhogle defends Shakib on 'timed out' row

Broadcaster Harsha Bhogle has defended Shakib Al Hasan on Angelo Mathews' 'timed out' row during the World Cup match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Delhi on Monday. He has reprimanded the Lankan all-rounder for his behaviour after umpires declared him 'timed out' during Monday's World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Bhogle, in his X (formerly known as Twitter) post, said Shakib was well within his rights to appeal for the dismissal and the 'spirit of cricket' should not come to discussion in this.

Mathews became the first-ever cricketer to be timed out in the history of international cricket. While walking in to bat at number 6, the Sri Lankan all-rounder faced an issue with the strap of his helmet. Thus, he could not take the crease in the required time, prompting Bangladesh to appeal.

After Bangladesh's appeal, umpires Richard Illingworth and Marais Erasmus had a discussion and decided to dismiss Angelo Mathews. Following Mathews' dismissal, he was forced to get out of the field and there was constant friction between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

"My thoughts on the Mathews-Shakib issue. You have to believe the umpires. If they say two minutes had elapsed, they had because these are vastly experienced and very good, umpires and they are unlikely to make those mistakes," Bhogle said in his post on X.

My thoughts on the Mathews-Shakib issue.



You have to believe the umpires. If they say two minutes had elapsed, they had because these are vastly experienced, and very good, umpires and they are unlikely to make those mistakes.



Second, ignorance of the law is no defence. If… November 7, 2023

Bhogle mentioned Mathews' ignorance about the law can't justify his cry for 'justice.

"Second, ignorance of the law is no defence. If the law is there and you have infringed it, you don't have a leg to stand upon. Shakib was within his rights to appeal and it is not for us to decide whether or not he should have. That is his decision, that is how he wants to play," he further said.

He also urged fans and viewers to not cite the 'spirit of cricket' and said "it is a weak argument often used by those that are ignorant or at the wrong end of the mistake". Bhogle further said that there are laws that govern the game and one has to play within them.

"And let us leave spirit of cricket out of this. It is a weak argument often used by those that are ignorant or at the wrong end of a mistake. There are laws and you play within them. Beyond that, how to play the game is an individual choice."

He also explained that there would have been appeal had Mathews asked if it was okay to change his helmet and said Bangladesh's appeal against Mathews unfortunate to that extent. "Ditto here, if Mathews had asked if it was okay to change his helmet, I am certain there would have been no appeal. To that extent, it was unfortunate. I would run a non-striker out every day of the week but I wouldn't appeal for this," the commentator wrote.

Mathews and Sri Lankan fans can be disappointed and angry but as per the laws of the game, he was out," Bhogle signed off.