'Let there be no more bloodshed': Cricketers call out violence against students

Bangladesh cricketer Towhid Hridoy and fast bowler Shoriful Islam called out on social media today, urging an end to the violence at the University of Dhaka and other campuses nationwide.

These campuses have been mired in violent clashes since yesterday.

Hridoy is a student at the Economics Department of the University of Dhaka.

"I'm far from it all, so I couldn't see many things… Let there be no more bloodshed in my beloved Dhaka University," he posted on Facebook.

"Even though I'm a cricketer, I'm also a student. I don't want to see any more student blood to be spilt," wrote Shoriful on Facebook following Hridoy.

Both Hridoy and Shoriful are currently in Sri Lanka taking part in the Lanka Premier League (LPL).