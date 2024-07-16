'Let there be no more bloodshed': Cricketers call out violence against students

Sports

TBS Report
16 July, 2024, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 05:37 pm

Related News

'Let there be no more bloodshed': Cricketers call out violence against students

"I'm far from it all, so I couldn't see many things… Let there be no more bloodshed in my beloved Dhaka University," Hridoy posted on Facebook.

TBS Report
16 July, 2024, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 05:37 pm
&#039;Let there be no more bloodshed&#039;: Cricketers call out violence against students

Bangladesh cricketer Towhid Hridoy and fast bowler Shoriful Islam called out on social media today, urging an end to the violence at the University of Dhaka and other campuses nationwide. 

These campuses have been mired in violent clashes since yesterday.

Hridoy is a student at the Economics Department of the University of Dhaka. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"I'm far from it all, so I couldn't see many things… Let there be no more bloodshed in my beloved Dhaka University," he posted on Facebook.

"Even though I'm a cricketer, I'm also a student. I don't want to see any more student blood to be spilt," wrote Shoriful on Facebook following Hridoy.

Both Hridoy and Shoriful are currently in Sri Lanka taking part in the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

 

Bangladesh / Top News / Cricket

Quota protest / Shoriful Islam / Towhid Hridoy / violence

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Not for beginners: How difficult is it for foreigners to navigate Dhaka?

9h | Panorama
Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

1d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Travel in style: PaintInk's wearable art fanny packs

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

School-college students are also on the streets in solidarity with the quota movement

School-college students are also on the streets in solidarity with the quota movement

16m | Videos
Quota reform protest: Students blocked Dhaka-Aricha highway

Quota reform protest: Students blocked Dhaka-Aricha highway

1h | Videos
Quota reform protest: Highways blocked in Khulna

Quota reform protest: Highways blocked in Khulna

2h | Videos
Why Shakib Khan Megastar?

Why Shakib Khan Megastar?

56m | Videos