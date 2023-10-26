Lessons learnt from 'roller coaster' World Cup, says Dutch coach Cook

Sports

AFP
26 October, 2023, 12:45 am
Last modified: 26 October, 2023, 12:45 am

Related News

Lessons learnt from 'roller coaster' World Cup, says Dutch coach Cook

Five-time winners Australia rode on Glenn Maxwell's fastest World century in 40 balls to post 399-8 and then bundled out the Dutch for 90 in 21 overs.

AFP
26 October, 2023, 12:45 am
Last modified: 26 October, 2023, 12:45 am
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Netherlands coach Ryan Cook on Wednesday said the team has learnt harsh lessons from the highs and lows of this World Cup and their 309-run bruising loss to Australia.

Five-time winners Australia rode on Glenn Maxwell's fastest World century in 40 balls to post 399-8 and then bundled out the Dutch for 90 in 21 overs.

The biggest World Cup defeat after Australia hammered Afghanistan by 275 runs in Perth in 2015 comes just a week after the Dutch shocked powerhouse South Africa.

"Yeah, it's been a bit of a roller coaster the last couple of weeks or so, but the guys are experiencing things that are new, they're experiencing things that are different," Cook told reporters.

"These things are coming at us thick and fast and we've got to find a way to be able to deal with them."

The Dutch have one win but four defeats in five games and their hopes of sneaking into the semi-finals are all but over.

South African-born Cook admitted "it looks a bit distant" as they languish at the bottom of the 10-team table.

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

The Netherlands Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The grand inauguration of the event was kicked off by a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, with notable figures such as Mr. Wahid Malek, Abul Hasnat Belal, and Tanvir Shahriar Emon attending as chief guests. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Rancon Arcade Auto Fiesta: A new height for Chattogram's automotive scene

3h | Wheels
A demonstrator holds a sign, at a protest against ongoing bombing of Gaza, in London, October 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters

On Israel-Palestine, Western media and its people stand on different sides

7h | Panorama
Amira’s unique selling point is its innovative prints, and the brand introduces thematic collections with captivating prints. Photo: Amira

Embrace ethnic prints with style

13h | Mode
Representational illustration of a lamp post/Collected

Kerosene lamp posts of Thataribazar still standing with thousand memories

12h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

5h | TBS SPORTS
Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

1d | TBS SPORTS
We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

1d | TBS World
National Wage Policy is underway to ensure fair wages to workers

National Wage Policy is underway to ensure fair wages to workers

1d | TBS Economy