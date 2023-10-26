Lessons learnt from 'roller coaster' World Cup, says Dutch coach Cook

Netherlands coach Ryan Cook on Wednesday said the team has learnt harsh lessons from the highs and lows of this World Cup and their 309-run bruising loss to Australia.

Five-time winners Australia rode on Glenn Maxwell's fastest World century in 40 balls to post 399-8 and then bundled out the Dutch for 90 in 21 overs.

The biggest World Cup defeat after Australia hammered Afghanistan by 275 runs in Perth in 2015 comes just a week after the Dutch shocked powerhouse South Africa.

"Yeah, it's been a bit of a roller coaster the last couple of weeks or so, but the guys are experiencing things that are new, they're experiencing things that are different," Cook told reporters.

"These things are coming at us thick and fast and we've got to find a way to be able to deal with them."

The Dutch have one win but four defeats in five games and their hopes of sneaking into the semi-finals are all but over.

South African-born Cook admitted "it looks a bit distant" as they languish at the bottom of the 10-team table.