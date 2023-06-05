‘Leo would love to return to Barca’: Messi's father and agent Jorge

The World Cup-winning Argentina international is seeing the subject of his future dominate headlines across the globe, with free agency about to be hit at Paris Saint-Germain. 

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Lionel Messi's father, Jorge, admits that his son "would love to return" to Barcelona if a deal that suits all parties can be thrashed out.

The World Cup-winning Argentina international is seeing the subject of his future dominate headlines across the globe, with free agency about to be hit at Paris Saint-Germain. 

Lucrative offers are said to be on the table from MLS and the Middle East, with the 35-year-old in a position where he could become the highest-paid player on the planet, but an emotional retracing of steps to Camp Nou is also being discussed.

Jorge Messi has met with Barca president Laporta, after seeing the Blaugrana cleared by La Liga to sign players again, and he admits that a deal may be on the cards.

Jorge Messi told JijantesFC when asked if his son could be back in Catalunya for the 2023-24 campaign: "Messi would love to return."

Messi senior stated his optimism regarding an agreement with Barca, who have had to overcome serious financial difficulties in order to consider a deal.

Positive talks were seemingly held with Laporta on Monday – who has never hidden the fact that he would like to welcome the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner back to Camp Nou.

Barcelona boss Xavi, who is a former team-mate of Messi, has been leaving the door open for a stunning addition to be made to his squad.

He has said when quizzed on the Messi rumours: "It depends on him. If he wants to come to Barca, we will do everything necessary so that he can come. I think the conditions are right. Football-wise I think he could still help us a lot. But it depends on him 99 per cent."

