Leo Messi cries tears of joy after finally celebrating Copa America with Argentine people

Sports

TBS Report
10 September, 2021, 11:15 am
Last modified: 10 September, 2021, 11:24 am

Related News

Leo Messi cries tears of joy after finally celebrating Copa America with Argentine people

“There was no better way to celebrate this than to be here. My mother, my brothers are in the stands… They suffered a lot and today, they are here celebrating. I’m very happy,” Messi said.

TBS Report
10 September, 2021, 11:15 am
Last modified: 10 September, 2021, 11:24 am
Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

Lionel Messi on Friday broke down in tears as he and his teammates celebrated Argentina's Copa America 2021 trophy with fans following their 3-0 win over Bolivia in the Fifa World Cup 2022 CONMEBOL qualifiers.

Lionel Messi scored his 79th international goal on Thursday night to break the South American men's record held by Pele.

Messi scored all three goals in Argentina's World Cup qualifying win over Bolivia in Buenos Aires, giving him two more goals than the legendary Brazilian star. 

"I really wanted to be able to enjoy it," Messi said after the match. "I waited a long time for this, I looked for it and I dreamed of it. It's a unique moment for the way it happened after so much waiting.

"There was no better way to celebrate this than to be here. My mother, my brothers are in the stands… They suffered a lot and today, they are here celebrating. I'm very happy."

Only Brazilian stars Marta (109) and Cristiane (96) have scored more overall international goals than the Argentina star now as he claimed his spot as the top men's goalscorer on the continent.

With the three goals on Thursday, Messi also surpassed former team-mate and long time friend Luis Suarez to become the leading scorer in CONMEBOL's men's World Cup qualifying.

He now has 26 career goals in qualifying, while the hat-trick also gives him eight career goals against Bolivia in 11 games, making them the opponent the Argentine has been most prolific against.

Football

Lionel Messi / Argentina Football Team / Copa America 2020

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

16h | Videos
Learning loss of students during Covid pandemic and way to recovery

Learning loss of students during Covid pandemic and way to recovery

16h | Videos
Bojra - The House Boat: A grand cabin getaway on the wetlands of Tanguar Haor

Bojra - The House Boat: A grand cabin getaway on the wetlands of Tanguar Haor

16h | Videos
Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers

Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

3
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

4
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

5
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places

6
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds