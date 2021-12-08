Leipzig secure Europa League spot with 2-1 win over Man City

Reuters
08 December, 2021, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 02:12 pm

Leipzig secure Europa League spot with 2-1 win over Man City

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

RB Leipzig struck in each half to beat already-qualified Manchester City 2-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday, booking a spot in the Europa League and snapping the English club's 14-game unbeaten run against German teams in the competition.

With interim coach Achim Beierlorzer on the bench after the sacking of Jesse Marsch on Sunday, Leipzig secured third spot in Group A on the final matchday ahead of Club Brugge, who lost 4-1 at second-placed Paris St Germain. 

Leipzig finished with seven points, three ahead of bottom side Brugge. City came top with 12 points, a point ahead of PSG.

City, with seven changes to the team that beat Watford in the Premier League at the weekend, defended high but Dominik Szoboszlai managed to break clear and latch onto a Konrad Laimer ball to round goalkeeper Zack Steffen in the 24th minute.

The hosts, playing without any fans because of Covid-19 restrictions, came close to a second but first Emil Forsberg's shot was blocked by Steffen and a little later the City keeper made a reflex save to deny Andre Silva from point blank range.

His Leipzig counterpart Peter Gulacsi responded with a superb save of his own in the 40th, getting his fingers to a Phil Foden shot to direct it onto the post.

City looked livelier after the break but Leipzig scored against the run of play with Silva's well-placed shot in the 71st after City clumsily lost possession in their own half.

The visitors did respond six minutes later with Riyad Mahrez's diving header for his fifth goal in six Champions League games but their comeback was short-lived with Kyle Walker being shown a red card for kicking Silva from behind.

The sending off means City's England defender faces a ban when they resume their Champions League campaign in February.

