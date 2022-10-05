'At least lose with some bravery': Wasim Akram slams Pakistan batters for conservative approach

Sports

Hindustan Times
05 October, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2022, 05:04 pm

Legendary Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram has launched a scathing attack on the Babar Azam-led side after Pakistan suffered a series defeat to England in their backyard on Sunday. Babar's Pakistan side was completely outplayed by Moeen Ali's England in the 7th T20I of the bilateral white-ball series at the Gaddafi Stadium. The Jos Buttler-less side thrashed Pakistan by 67 runs to register a 4-3 series win over the hosts in Lahore.

One of the most decorated fast bowlers in world cricket, former Pakistan skipper Akram lashed out at the Babar-led side after England bowlers exploited Pakistan's middle-order fragility in the series decider. Hosts Pakistan failed to stage a comeback after premier batters Babar and Mohammad Rizwan were removed for cheap during their unsuccessful run-chase of the mammoth target set by England.

In conversation with Zainab Abbas on her YouTube channel, Akram reflected on the batting disasterclass of the Babar-led side. "lf you are chasing and 2 wickets have fallen, lose in 10 overs. Nobody will care. They will support you. The crowd will support you, the people of Pakistan will support you. But playing like this. Nobody is going to support you. Winning and losing are part of it. We all understand. I agree, at least lose with some bravery," Akram said.

"What's the point if you scored 56 runs or 60 in 10 overs after losing 2 wickets. And you are chasing a 210-run target," Akram continued.

Playing a blinder of a knock for England in the series decider, star batter Dawid Malan smashed 47-ball 78 while Harry Brook chipped in with a crucial 29-ball 46 to help the visitors post 209-3 in 20 overs. After England's Chris Woakes and Reece Topley got the better of the Pakistani openers (Babar and Rizwan) in the powerplay, the hosts only mustered 142-8 in 20 overs as the Green Army lost the match by 67 runs.

"So what's the point of this game? This mindset. If I were Babar Azam, I would have sent a message through the coach - get out in 12 overs, I want you to try and win the game but that didn't happen, that's the problem," the former Pakistan skipper concluded.

