Law, Wasim want to create good humans along with good cricketers

Stuart Law and Wasim Zafar both have previous experience of working with the Bangladesh national team. They now have returned to Bangladesh cricket again with a different role.

Law, Tigers' former head coach, has returned as the head coach of the Under-19 team while Wasim has come as BCB game development coach. Zafar will also look after the High-Performance Unit (HP).

In this journey, Law and Wasim want to create good cricketers as well as good people.

Stuart Law has worked with Bangladesh cricket in several phases before. He took charge as the head coach of the national team in the 2011-12 season. Under his supervision, Bangladesh reached the final of the Asia Cup for the first time in 2012. But this Australian coach suddenly stepped down after serving for nine months. Law returned to Bangladesh in 2016 as a technical advisor for Bangladesh in the U-19 World Cup held at home that year.

"It feels good to be back again," Law said at the first official press conference after taking charge of the U-19 team on Sunday.

"Came here today and saw some familiar, friendly faces. I have good memories working here," he added.

"Honestly speaking, there are not many coaching opportunities as a head coach of an international team. But this assignment will allow me to work with emerging cricketers. This is where I can make a difference. Not only in a cricketer's ability but also in building a young personality. So when the opportunity came, it was very easy for me to say yes," Law further said.

Law was the technical advisor of Bangladesh in the 2016 U-19 World Cup. The likes of Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nazmul Hossain Shanto and Mohammad Saifuddin who emerged from that team are regularly playing in the national team. Australian coach said he takes pride in that.

Stating that the U-19 stage is a place to build people, Law further said, "It is not just a place to build young cricketers. I know it's a development program, but it is also a place to build people. When I see the likes of Miraz-Shanto, I can see huge smiles on their faces. They are very proud of their family. They have done a lot of good things outside of cricket. That's what I want."

Wasim Zafar echoed Law's words.

"When you play cricket for a long time, you can see many things clearly and comment on them. But here, it is a long process. It's a long process to get these U-19 guys up and ready for the next step. Hopefully, we two and other staff can take them forward as good cricketers and good people," he said.

The U-19 team started their camp on Sunday with 40 cricketers. Youth skill camp will start in BKSP on 23 July, net practice will continue for about three weeks. There will also be practice matches among the members of the initial squad.

The U-19 main team will be selected based on the performance of the warm-up matches. The new Bangladesh U-19 will start playing competitive matches by visiting Pakistan next November. They will play five ODIs and one four-day match against the Pakistan U-19 team during the tour.