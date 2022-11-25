Latham ton powers New Zealand to 7-wicket win over India in 1st ODI

New Zealand defeated India by seven wickets in the first ODI, at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday. The win also helped the hosts go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

Chasing a target of 307 runs, New Zealand raced to 309 for three in 47.1 overs, courtesy of some fine batting from Tom Latham and Kane Williamson.

Latham hammered an unbeaten knock of 145 runs off 104 balls and Williamson slammed an unbeaten knock of 94 runs off 98 deliveries.

Meanwhile, debutant Umran Malik took two wickets for the visitors. Initially, the visitors posted 306 for seven in 50 overs, with Shreyas Iyer smacking 80 runs off 76 balls.

Shikhar Dhawan also registered 72 runs off 77 balls and Shubman Gill clobbered 50 runs off 65 balls. Lockie Ferguson was in top form for the visitors and took a three-wicket haul. Meanwhile, Tim Southee also bagged three wickets.