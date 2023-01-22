Latham says 'relentless' Shami, Siraj gave New Zealand nothing to score from

The visiting batting order crumbled without much of a say as Siraj, Shami left them tattered with their prominent seam movement which dismantled their top-order.

Latham says &#039;relentless&#039; Shami, Siraj gave New Zealand nothing to score from

India were in hot form as they thrashed New Zealand to grab a series-clinching victory in the second ODI, in Raipur on Saturday. The Indian pace battery was in blistering form, as Mohammed Shami took three wickets in six overs, conceding only 18 runs and Mohammed Siraj scalped a dismissal in six overs, conceding 10 runs as New Zealand were bowled out for 108 in 34.3 overs.

The visiting batting order crumbled without much of a say as Siraj, Shami left them tattered with their prominent seam movement which dismantled their top-order.

Speaking after the match, New Zealand captain Tom Latham hailed the pace duo and also pointed out their key qualities which made it harder for his side to bat in Raipur. "Anytime that Siraj and Shami are in the side - they're obviously quality bowlers and as I said they were both relentless in terms of the lines and lengths they bowled and they gave us nothing to score from", he said.

"Fortunately for them, it was their day and unfortunately for us, we weren't able to absorb enough pressure and put that back on them," he further added.

Other than Shami and Siraj's exploits, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar bagged two dismissals, Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep yadav scalped a wicket each. India captain Rohit Sharma initially won the toss and opted to bowl. The visitors had a disastrous start and then crumbled easily.

Opener Finn Allen was dismissed for a duck followed by Devon Conway(7), Henry Nicholls (2), Daryl Mitchell (1) and skipper Tom Latham (1) also failing. Glenn Phillips (36), Michael Bracewell (22) and Mitchell Santner (27) did try to rebuild New Zealand innings, but failed. Lockie Ferguson (1) and Blair Tickner (2) were sent back to the pavilion without having much to do and Henry Shipley (2*) remained unbeaten. Meanwhile, a half-century by Rohit Sharma helped India post 111 for two in 20.1 overs.

