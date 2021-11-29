Late Vinícius Júnior goal gives Real Madrid 2-1 win over Sevilla

29 November, 2021, 02:10 pm
Vinícius Júnior had just scored another decisive goal for Real Madrid. His beautiful late strike sealed a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Sevilla on Sunday in a match between two of the best teams in Spain at the moment.

Vinícius Júnior ran to the corner and performed some samba moves by the flag before his teammates rushed in to embrace him.

The young Brazilian forward had just scored another decisive goal for Real Madrid. His beautiful late strike sealed a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Sevilla on Sunday in a match between two of the best teams in Spain at the moment.

Vinícius Júnior neatly controlled the ball with his chest by the sideline before making a run past a couple of defenders. He fired a well-placed shot into the top corner from outside the area for an 87th-minute winner which delighted Madrid fans at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

"That's what the great players do, they capitalize on the chances they get and make a difference," Madrid midfielder Casemiro said.

It was the second goal in the last three matches for Vinícius Júnior, and the 11th in total in what has been his best season by far since joining Madrid. He has already scored more goals now than in his previous three seasons in total.

"He is extraordinary. He has something special on his feet," Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said. "This is another step for him to become one of the best players in the world."

Karim Benzema, another red-hot player for Madrid, also scored to give the league leaders a four-point advantage at the top over defending champion Atlético Madrid, which won 4-1 at Cádiz. Real Sociedad dropped to third after losing 1-0 at Espanyol, while Sevilla stayed fourth, five points off the lead.

Sevilla, which had been unbeaten in six consecutive league games, opened the scoring with a header by Rafa Mir in the 12th. Benzema equalized from close range after a blunder by Sevilla goalkeeper Bono in the 32nd.

Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois came up with a big save in stoppage time to guarantee the win for the hosts and keep Sevilla winless on the road against Madrid since 2008.

