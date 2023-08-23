Late show earns Ronaldo's Al-Nassr Asian Champions League group stage berth

Sports

Reuters
23 August, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 23 August, 2023, 09:05 am

Related News

Late show earns Ronaldo's Al-Nassr Asian Champions League group stage berth

Brozovic then sealed the win two minutes later with a low strike from the edge of the penalty area as Al-Nassr confirmed their place in Thursday's draw.

Reuters
23 August, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 23 August, 2023, 09:05 am
Photo: Al-Nassr
Photo: Al-Nassr

Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr completed a late fight-back to book their place in the group stage draw for the Asian Champions League with Anderson Talisca scoring twice in a 4-2 win over Shabab Al-Ahli of the United Arab Emirates in Riyadh on Tuesday.

Talisca gave Al-Nassr an 11th-minute lead when he headed in Marcelo Brozovic's corner, but goals in the 18th and 46th minutes from Yahya Al Ghassani put the 2015 runners-up ahead and left the big-spending Saudis at risk of exiting the competition.

However, Sultan Al Ghannam's 88th-minute header levelled the scores and Talisca nodded in his second in the fifth minute of injury time to put Al-Nassr back in front.

Brozovic then sealed the win two minutes later with a low strike from the edge of the penalty area as Al-Nassr confirmed their place in Thursday's draw.

Uzbekistan's Navbahor also progressed to the next round with a 1-0 win over 10-man Al-Wakrah from Qatar, Doniyor Abdumannopov scoring the game's only goal eight minutes into extra time after Khaled Youssef Shurrab was sent off.

Navbahor will be joined in the draw by Sharjah from the UAE, who handed their Iranian hosts Tractor FC a 3-1 defeat in Tabriz.

Shaheen Abdalla and Ousmane Camara gave Cosmin Olaroiu's side a two-goal lead and, while Mehdi Hashemnejad pulled one back with four minutes remaining, Caio Lucas put the result beyond doubt from the penalty spot in the last minute.

AGMK, also from Uzbekistan, completed the group stage line-up after Ruben Sanchez's 69th-minute goal sealed a 1-0 win over Qatari outfit Al-Arabi.

Football

cristiano ronaldo / Al-Nassr

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

6h | Panorama
The Bhumijo app can be used to digitally pay for the toilet services. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Bhumijo: The enterprise building and spreading public toilets across the country

4h | Panorama
High-concept furniture designers are coming up with creative ways to create decor that are not only environmentally-friendly, but also beautiful. Photo: HT

5 sustainable furniture trends reshaping interior design in 2023

1d | Habitat
England&#039;s Rachel Daly and Georgia Stanway celebrate during the penalty shootout. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, England v Nigeria, 7 August, 2023. Photo: REUTERS

Women's football is just starting to roar

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

India aims historic south pole Moon landing

India aims historic south pole Moon landing

1h | TBS World
Arisha suffers from rare 'Gaucher Disease'

Arisha suffers from rare 'Gaucher Disease'

5h | TBS Stories
Women footballers lag far behind men in terms of money and exposure

Women footballers lag far behind men in terms of money and exposure

21h | TBS SPORTS
Ex-PM Thaksin jailed on return to Thailand after 15 years in exile

Ex-PM Thaksin jailed on return to Thailand after 15 years in exile

19h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

5
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19