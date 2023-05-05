Late Mac Allister penalty gives Brighton 1-0 win over Manchester United

Sports

05 May, 2023, 04:00 am
Last modified: 05 May, 2023, 04:08 am

The victory was some measure of revenge for Brighton, who lost to Manchester United on penalties in their FA Cup semi-final 11 days ago.

05 May, 2023, 04:00 am
Last modified: 05 May, 2023, 04:08 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister fired the winner from the penalty spot deep into stoppage time to snatch a 1-0 win for his side over Manchester United in a pulsating Premier League clash on Thursday.

The defeat leaves Erik ten Hag's side in fourth place on 63 points, four ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool but with a game in hand over their Merseyside rivals, while Brighton move up to sixth on 55 points.

The home side dominated possession and could have gone ahead as early as the fourth minute when Japanese winger Kaoru Mitoma snapped up a loose pass from Victor Lindelof, but he fired his shot straight into the face of David De Gea.

Mitoma was a threat throughout, creating several chances for himself before teeing up Danny Welbeck to fire high and wide from the edge of the box early in the second half as United struggled to pass the ball out of defence.

After getting booked in the first half, United midfielder Casemiro was lucky not to pick up his second yellow card as he hacked down Mac Allister on the edge of the box in the in the second half.

Tempers flared in the 68th minute as United winger Antony, angry at not being awarded a free kick, was penalised for a tackle on Mac Allister before getting into a confrontation with Lewis Dunk that earned both players a yellow card.

Brighton continued to press forward looking for a winner, with substitute Solly March and Mac Allister both forcing superb saves from De Gea as the clock ticked towards 90 minutes.

United looked set to secure a draw, but there was late drama when Luke Shaw was found to have handled the ball in the box after a VAR review, and Mac Allister blasted home the spot kick nine minutes into stoppage time to secure the win.

