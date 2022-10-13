Late Lewandowski levellers keep Barca's UCL hopes alive

Robert Lewandowski scored two late goals to earn Barcelona a point in a breathless 3-3 draw with Inter Milan on Wednesday which kept alive their hopes of reaching the Champions League last 16.

Barcelona are still facing elimination at the group stage of the competition for the second consecutive season but Lewandowski's stoppage-time equaliser gave them a chance of progressing with two games left. The Blaugrana are now relying on Inter not to win either of their final two Group C matches.

The Spanish side took the lead through a close-range strike by Ousmane Dembele five minutes from halftime, but Nicolo Barella levelled in the 50th minute with a volley from Alessandro Bastoni's cross.

Barcelona 1-0 Inter

Barcelona 1-1 Inter

Barcelona 1-2 Inter

Barcelona 2-2 Inter

Barcelona 2-3 Inter

Barcelona 3-3 Inter



Incredible 🤯#UCL pic.twitter.com/ur90sorEAr— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 12, 2022

A Lautaro Martinez strike from the edge of the area put Inter ahead 13 minutes later before Lewandowski equalised from a rebound in the 82nd minute.

Inter regained the lead one minute from time when Robin Gosens finished off a counter-attack but Lewandowski's bullet header three minutes later rescued Barca who are third in the Group C standings on four points, three behind Inter and eight adrift of Bayern Munich.

Inter faced 15+ shots in the first half of a game in all competitions for the first time since November 2018, characterising a timid display that seemed incapable of coping with Barca.

However, Simone Inzaghi's side roared back in the second half to end a run of six straight away losses to Barca in the Champions League, albeit the Nerazzurri may feel they should have earned all three points to secure a place in the knockout stage.

Barcelona return to LaLiga action at Real Madrid in Sunday's El Clasico, while Inter host Salernitana in Serie A on the same day.