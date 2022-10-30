Last ball drama sees Bangladesh seal thrilling 3-run win over Zimbabwe

TBS Report
30 October, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 30 October, 2022, 12:44 pm

Last ball drama sees Bangladesh seal thrilling 3-run win over Zimbabwe

Muzarabani seemed to have been stumped with 5 needed off 1, the players shook hands and went to their dugouts, only for the third umpire to have a look at where Nurul collected the ball - it was in front of the stumps and it was a no-ball. The players were called back to play that last ball, with it being a free-hit and license for Muzarabani to swing. But Mosaddek Hossain kept his cool and fired in a dot to end things for good this time.

TBS Report
30 October, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 30 October, 2022, 12:44 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Another heart-stopper of a game involving Zimbabwe and even better than the last one against Pakistan. Just behind the India-Pakistan game. The last over had more action than some other games as a whole.

Zimbabwe needed 16 runs in the last over and Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan handed the ball to Mosaddek Hossain. He picked up two wickets and did the job for the team as the Tigers sealed a thrilling 3-run victory against Zimbabwe in Brisbane.

Muzarabani seemed to have been stumped with 5 needed off 1, the players shook hands and went to their dugouts, only for the third umpire to have a look at where Nurul collected the ball - it was in front of the stumps and it was a no-ball. The players were called back to play that last ball, with it being a free-hit and license for Muzarabani to swing. But Mosaddek Hossain kept his cool and fired in a dot to end things for good this time.

The game looked dead when Evans holed out and 15 were needed off 4 but Ngarava struck 10 off the next 2 to bring it back. But he got out and then the real drama happened.

Taskin and Mustafiz did the primary job with the ball before Shanto's 71-run innings gave the Tigers a modest total of 150/7 in the first innings.

Taskin was adjudged the player of the match for his brilliant 3-wicket haul.

12:18 pm

Zimbabwe brilliantly fought back thanks to Sean Williams' three boundaries within six balls. 

But Shakib dismissed him from a super run out to make things interesting. 

Zimbabwe now need 16 runs to win from the last 6 balls.

12:09 pm

Tigers have slightly upper hand as Zimbabwe currently need 40 runs to win from the last 18 balls.

Taskin and Mustafiz have finished their respective spells sharing all 5 wickets between them. 

11:59 am

Zimbabwe are 95 for 5 after 15 overs and they need 56 more runs to win in Brisbane. 

The last 5 overs will be crucial as both sides will eye for a victory from here on. 

The Tigers have a slightly upper hand at this moment, but an expensive over may change things around.

11:44 am

Taskin returned to the attack in the 12th over and broke the 34-run partnership between Regis Chakabva and Sean Williams. 

Zimbabwe are 69 for 5 after 12 overs.

They still need 82 runs to win from 48 balls.

Taskin's bowling figure now reads 3-1-9-3. He is currently the highest wicket-taker in Super 12 stage of this T20 World Cup.

11:21 am

Mustafizur Rahman gave only 1 run and picked up the wickets of Milton Shumba and the all-important Sikandar Raza in his very first to put the Tigers in the driver's seat.

Raza was dismissed for a duck.

Zimbabwe are 36 for 4 after 6 overs.

11:09 am

Taskin bagged yet another wicket and Zimbabwe are 17/2 after 3 overs.

This time he picked up the wicket of  Craig Ervine.

Zimbabwe are looking shaking in their chase of 151 runs.

10:54 am

Just like the Netherlands match where Taskin Ahmed bagged two wickets in the very first over while defending a modest total, Zimbabwe lost their first wicket in the first over in Brisbane, thanks to Taskin again.

Bangladesh post 150/7 in pursuit of second victory

He sent Wessly Madhevere back to the pavilion for 4. 

Zimbabwe are 5 for 1 after the first over.

Illustration: TBS

An uncertain outlook

7h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Sonia Musa Dhaka launches Fall'22 collection

3h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

‘Facilitating digital inclusiveness is one of OPPO’s top priorities’

22h | Panorama
Rishi Sunak shows the growing influence of Indian talent in the West

Rishi Sunak shows the growing influence of Indian talent in the West

5h | Panorama

