Late blitz takes Pakistan to 282/7 after Babar's 74

TBS Report
23 October, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2023, 06:26 pm

Pakistan bagged 91 runs in the last 10 overs losing three wickets.

Photo: ICC
Late blitz by Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan helped Pakistan impose 282/7 in 50 overs against Afghanistan in the ongoing World Cup encounter in Chennai.

Both the batters scored 40 each, while Pakistan skipper Babar Azam scored 74(92) before getting out against Noor Ahmad. Pakistan bagged 91 runs in the last 10 overs losing three wickets.

Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique gave Pakistan a good start after they won the toss and opted to bat. The pair added 56 runs for the open wicket before Azmatullah Omarzai provided Afghanistan with the first blow as he removed Imam for 12(22).

Babar Azam and Shafique then kept things ticking forward before Noor Ahmad broke the 104-run stand between the duo. Shafique was trapped LBW for 58(75).

Noor struck again shortly removing wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan for 8(10). Mohammad Nabi then injected another blow and removed Saud Shakeel for 25(34).

Babar Azam's resistance also came to an end in 74(92). He hit four boundaries and one maximum in his innings. 

Noor Ahmad was the pick of the bowler with his three wickets for 49 while Naveen-ul-Haq bagged a brace.

