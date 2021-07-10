Last five meetings of the two rivals in major international tournaments

Sports

TBS Report
10 July, 2021, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2021, 02:49 pm

Related News

Last five meetings of the two rivals in major international tournaments

Even though Argentina have the edge when it comes to overall head-to-head records, in the last five matches in major international tournaments, Brazil have remained unbeaten.  It has to be noted that all the five matches were in the Copa America.

TBS Report
10 July, 2021, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2021, 02:49 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Copa America Final is set, and it will be between the two South American giants, Argentina and Brazil. The match will kick off Sunday at 6 am. BD time and will be played at Estadio do Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. 

The two Latin American giants have faced each other 111 times in the past out Argentina have won in 46 matches, Brazil have won 40 matches and the remaining 25 matches ended in a draw.

The last time these two sides came face-to-face was in a Superclasico de las Americas tie in November 2019. La Albiceleste had won it courtesy of a Lionel Messi strike.

But the last time they met each other in a major international tournament was in the semifinal of Copa America 2019 in which Brazil won 2-0.

Even though Argentina have the edge when it comes to overall head-to-head records, in the last five matches in major international tournaments, Brazil have remained unbeaten.  It has to be noted that all the five matches were in the Copa America.

Here, we take a look at the results of the last five matches of South American giants in major international competitions.

5) Copa America 2019 - Brazil 2-0 Argentina

The last time Brazil and Argentina faced each other in a major international tournament was in the semifinal of Copa America 2019 which Brazil won 2-0, courtesy Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino's strikes.

4) Copa America 2007 - Brazil 3-0 Argentina

In the Copa America 2007 final, Brazil outclassed their rivals 3-0 to win the title thanks to goals from Julio Baptista and Dani Alves. The match also saw an own-goal scored by Argentina's Roberto Ayala.

3) Copa America 2004 - Argentina 2-2 Brazil (2-4)

Five years after losing in the quarterfinal of Copa America 1999, Argentina faced their rivals in the final of Copa America 2004. The match ended in a 2-2 draw and then Brazil won the tie 4-2 in the tie-breaker.

2) Copa America 1999 - Brazil 2-1 Argentina

Once again the two rivals met in the quarterfinal of Copa America in 1999. Ronaldo and Rivaldo scored a goal each to seal the tie in Selecao's favour. Juan Pablo Sorin scored a consolation goal for Argentina.

1) Copa America 1995 - Brazil 2-2 Argentina (4-2)

At Copa America 1995, Brazil and Argentina met each other in the quarterfinal. Brazil came back in the match twice during the course of the game and then pipped their rivals 4-2 in the penalty shootout.

Football

Argentina V Brazil / Copa America / Argentina Football Team / Brazil Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Narayanganj fire: With agony, relatives wait for bodies

Narayanganj fire: With agony, relatives wait for bodies

13m | Videos
TBS Today: Fire in Narayanganj factory, death toll over 50 (Part-2)

TBS Today: Fire in Narayanganj factory, death toll over 50 (Part-2)

18m | Videos
TBS Stories: Sundarbans is changing due to Farakka

TBS Stories: Sundarbans is changing due to Farakka

18m | Videos
TBS Today: Fire in Narayanganj factory, death toll over 50

TBS Today: Fire in Narayanganj factory, death toll over 50

28m | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

2
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

3
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

4
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

5
A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, US, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Mass vaccination registration resumes Thursday as lockdown extended for a week

6
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru