Last five meetings of the two rivals in major international tournaments

The Copa America Final is set, and it will be between the two South American giants, Argentina and Brazil. The match will kick off Sunday at 6 am. BD time and will be played at Estadio do Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The two Latin American giants have faced each other 111 times in the past out Argentina have won in 46 matches, Brazil have won 40 matches and the remaining 25 matches ended in a draw.

The last time these two sides came face-to-face was in a Superclasico de las Americas tie in November 2019. La Albiceleste had won it courtesy of a Lionel Messi strike.

But the last time they met each other in a major international tournament was in the semifinal of Copa America 2019 in which Brazil won 2-0.

Even though Argentina have the edge when it comes to overall head-to-head records, in the last five matches in major international tournaments, Brazil have remained unbeaten. It has to be noted that all the five matches were in the Copa America.

Here, we take a look at the results of the last five matches of South American giants in major international competitions.

5) Copa America 2019 - Brazil 2-0 Argentina

The last time Brazil and Argentina faced each other in a major international tournament was in the semifinal of Copa America 2019 which Brazil won 2-0, courtesy Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino's strikes.

4) Copa America 2007 - Brazil 3-0 Argentina

In the Copa America 2007 final, Brazil outclassed their rivals 3-0 to win the title thanks to goals from Julio Baptista and Dani Alves. The match also saw an own-goal scored by Argentina's Roberto Ayala.

3) Copa America 2004 - Argentina 2-2 Brazil (2-4)

Five years after losing in the quarterfinal of Copa America 1999, Argentina faced their rivals in the final of Copa America 2004. The match ended in a 2-2 draw and then Brazil won the tie 4-2 in the tie-breaker.

2) Copa America 1999 - Brazil 2-1 Argentina

Once again the two rivals met in the quarterfinal of Copa America in 1999. Ronaldo and Rivaldo scored a goal each to seal the tie in Selecao's favour. Juan Pablo Sorin scored a consolation goal for Argentina.

1) Copa America 1995 - Brazil 2-2 Argentina (4-2)

At Copa America 1995, Brazil and Argentina met each other in the quarterfinal. Brazil came back in the match twice during the course of the game and then pipped their rivals 4-2 in the penalty shootout.