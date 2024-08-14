The Last Dance: How Lebron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant came together to form their own dream team at Olympics

The formation of this team was rooted in the commitment of these three NBA legends. After discussions, they decided to join forces for what would likely be their final Olympic run together. This decision paid off, as they combined for 53 points in the final against France, each playing a crucial role in the team's success.

The Last Dance: How Lebron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant came together to form their own dream team at Olympics

LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant came together to put together one of the greatest basketball teams at the Paris 2024 Olympics, and they did not disappoint. The trio, representing Team USA, faced tough competition, particularly from France and Serbia, in their quest for gold, but despite being pushed to their limits, the U.S. team, under the guidance of Steve Kerr, executed their plan flawlessly, with LeBron, Curry, and Durant leading the charge.

How the trio got together

The formation of this team was rooted in the commitment of these three NBA legends. After discussions, they decided to join forces for what would likely be their final Olympic run together. This decision paid off, as they combined for 53 points in the final against France, each playing a crucial role in the team's success.

"It didn't surprise me; There's a reason these guys signed up for this," Kerr told Olympics.com. "The Olympics are special. These guys play for NBA championships and Olympic golds. Those are the pinnacles of success as a player. There's a reason Kevin keeps doing this - he loves it. All the guys love it."

The victory was the culmination of a two-year effort that began after the disappointing performance at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, where the U.S. failed to medal. Determined to reclaim their dominance, LeBron, Curry, and Durant committed to the Olympic team, leading a roster filled with NBA talent.

The Curry-Lebron rivalry saga

For Curry, after years of competing at the highest levels in the NBA, this opportunity to play alongside LeBron and Durant in a different setting was unique. Their partnership on the court was a significant shift from the fierce rivalry that defined their earlier years in the NBA, where they often faced each other in the Finals. Over time, their relationship evolved, and mutual respect grew, leading to this successful Olympic collaboration. Kevin Durant, who has been friends with both players, said that the experience of competing together as teammates deepened their bond.

"I feel like they've always been friends," Durant told USA Today. "When you compete against each other in a series, of course, you're not going to be that buddy-buddy. … I think they've become better friends once they went through that experience of competing with one another and being rivals, as you would call it."

Curry and LeBron's chemistry, in particular, was on full display as they orchestrated plays that left opponents scrambling.

"When Steph said, 'Let's do a side pick and roll', I just said, 'Be careful on the blitz' because they had forced a bunch of turnovers," Kerr told Olympics.com. "But he wanted to do it and he was dead on, he got the match-up he wanted and the guys did a great job of executing it."

"We do it a little bit in Golden State, where you have somebody else having the ball and me setting it, and I have a lot of different actions you can run," Curry told USA Today. "But if you get (LeBron) going downhill, good luck to anybody trying to stop him and having me come off into space."

Two iconic photos

Steph Curry and LeBron James shared some unforgettable photo moments during the 2024 Olympics. One of the most iconic shots captured Curry after hitting a crucial three-pointer in the final minute against France, as he ran back down the court, celebrating with his signature "night night" gesture, aimed at the lively French crowd.

Shortly after, Curry and LeBron shared a moment, wishing the home fans sweet dreams together. Their semifinal victory over Serbia also gave fans an iconic image of the two celebrating with heads together, yelling in pure euphoria.

 

