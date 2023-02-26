Lanning says Australia must stick to basics and trust their skills in World Cup final

Sports

Reuters
26 February, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2023, 12:26 pm

Related News

Lanning says Australia must stick to basics and trust their skills in World Cup final

Five-time winners Australia survived a nervy semi-final against India, when Lanning admits they were not at their best, and a fired-up South Africa, playing their first ever final, will be keen to exploit any drop in performance.

Reuters
26 February, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2023, 12:26 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Australia must stick to the basics and trust their skills in Sunday's Women's Twenty20 World Cup final against South Africa, according to captain Meg Lanning as they prepare to face a home side riding a wave of emotion.

Five-time winners Australia survived a nervy semi-final against India, when Lanning admits they were not at their best, and a fired-up South Africa, playing their first ever final, will be keen to exploit any drop in performance.

"There is pressure on everyone, it is a World Cup final, there are no guarantees," Lanning told reporters on Saturday.

"It is about what happens on the day. South Africa have been playing some good cricket. If you get to a World Cup final you have beaten some good teams.

"We are expecting them to come out and play to their full strength and they are riding a wave of emotion as well. We are prepared for that. It is about executing as best you can.

"It is going to be an incredible atmosphere and a great game at an amazing venue, one of the best I have ever been to. So we are pumped, we can't wait to get out there and play."

Australia have won all six of their previous meetings with South Africa, including a comfortable six-wicket victory earlier in the tournament.

With a number of South African players having featured in the Women's Big Bash League in Australia, there will be little mystery between the two sides.

"We have played some really close games over the years and come out on top, but we have been pushed a long way," Lanning says. "We are expecting a tight contest, we know them really well, as they do us.

"We have played alongside some of their players in the various (global T20) competitions. There is nowhere to hide, everybody knows what's coming - it is just about holding your nerve under the pressure of a World Cup final.

"There will be moments when South Africa will be on top and will have the crowd behind them. We accept that it will happen, but when we get the chance to put our footprint on the game, we have to make sure we do that."

Australia have won the last two World Cup finals. Their only defeat in the decider came against the West Indies in Kolkata in 2016.

Cricket

Meg Lanning / Australia Women's Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zurhem set the stage on fire with sexy white ensembles. The dance performance by Shudipto and his teammates wearing all white was rather soothing, a balancing act that made the show memorable for the audience. Photo: Courtesy

Zurhem SS23: Of Divinity, femininity & inclusivity

4h | Mode
IMF's conditions: A possible chance for longer-term reforms

IMF's conditions: A possible chance for longer-term reforms

5h | Panorama
After a successful pilot in a collaboration with Heed Bangladesh, the cross-breeding of sheep is now taking place in 178 small farms in Dacope. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

How crossbred sheep can become the next 'cash animal'

6h | Panorama
Only 3% of patients receive medication from government hospitals and 14.9% obtain diagnostic services. Photo: Noor A Alam

As out-of-pocket medical expenses soar, crowdfunding provides some respite 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

21h | TBS SPORTS
“I also worked as a delivery man”

“I also worked as a delivery man”

20h | TBS Face to Face
“My work is going viral because it is worth ” Mohiuddin Roni

“My work is going viral because it is worth ” Mohiuddin Roni

17h | TBS Stories
The most daring step of Shanu's life

The most daring step of Shanu's life

21h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

2
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

2.3km in 2 minutes! Thanks to Kalshi flyover

4
2 out of 3 severed cables of Grameenphone repaired
Telecom

2 out of 3 severed cables of Grameenphone repaired

5
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

6
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter