Lankans bundled out for 235 despite Liyanage's maiden ton in series-decider

Janith Liyanage's unbeaten 101 runs took Sri Lanka to 235 runs in the ODI series-decider against Bangladesh at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. This was Liyanage's maiden hundred in ODI cricket.

Sri Lankan batters struggled early in the innings after their skipper Kusal Mendis opted to bat first. Taskin Ahmed enforced an early collapse by picking up both the openers inside the fourth over.

Mustafizur Rahman and Mehidy Hasan Miraz chipped in with breakthroughs and the visitiors were reduced to 136/6 in the 31st over. From there, 200 seemed far far away.

But Liyanage kept his cool and played a timely innings to take Sri Lanka to a somewhat decent total.

He hit 11 boundaries and two maximums in his unbeaten 101-run innings from 102 balls.

Apart from Liyanage, Charith Asalanka scored 37 runs and Maheesh Theekshana chipped in with a valuable 15-run innings accompanying Liyanage to keep the scoreboard going.

For Bangladesh, Taskin picked up three wickets while Mustafiz and Miraz picked up a brace each. Rishad and Soumya Sarkar bagged one each. Only Shoriful Islam remained wicketless.

There were a few injury concerns during fielding for the hosts. Mustafiz left the field on a strecher in the 48th over. Soumya hurt himself while trying to save a boundary and substitute fielder Jaker Ali Anik clashed with Anamul Haque trying to catch a ball in the air in the final over.