Lanka Premier League postponed due to economic crisis in Sri Lanka

Sports

Hindustan Times
18 July, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2022, 12:21 pm

Related News

Lanka Premier League postponed due to economic crisis in Sri Lanka

The board did not immediately announce when the postponed league would take place.

Hindustan Times
18 July, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2022, 12:21 pm
Lanka Premier League postponed due to economic crisis in Sri Lanka

The Lanka Premier League was on Sunday postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing "economic situation" in Sri Lanka. The T20 League was scheduled to be held from 1 August to 21 August. Sri Lanka is currently grappling with an enormous financial crisis and civil unrest for weeks. However, the situation worsened with president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fleeing the country on a military jet.

"This decision was taken by the SLC, following a request made by the Innovative Production Group FZE (IPG), the Rights Holder of the tournament, which cited the current 'economic situation,' in the country, as not conducive to hosting the tournament," Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement.

The board did not immediately announce when the postponed league would take place.

Despite the crisis, Sri Lanka had successfully hosted Australia for a month-long series that ended last week.

Currently, Sri Lanka are hosting Pakistan at home for a two-Test series.

Keeping in view the crisis, the Asia Cup, which was to be held in Sri Lanka in September, is also likely to be held in the UAE owing to the political unrest in the island nation.

Cricket

Lanka Premier League / Sri Lanka crisis / Sri Lanka Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

4h | Brands
Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

5h | Brands
Mob attacks on Friday night in Sahapara, Narail left Hindu lives and homes destroyed. Photo: Awal Sheikh

What happened in Narail: Charred houses, charred us

7h | Panorama
Bhagirathi River just after its origin in Gomukh, this river is the main source of river Ganges, originating from a glacier with the same name.

Climate change in South Asia and the role of the Himalayas

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

What should Bangladesh do after global fuel price decline?

What should Bangladesh do after global fuel price decline?

18h | Videos
Prices of 53 drugs hiked

Prices of 53 drugs hiked

19h | Videos
Tamim Iqbal retires from T-20

Tamim Iqbal retires from T-20

20h | Videos
Health Ministry proposes to ban e-cigarettes, will it be beneficial?

Health Ministry proposes to ban e-cigarettes, will it be beneficial?

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

3
RDM group at a glance
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

4
Logo of ACI and Dabur
Corporates

ACI terminating joint venture agreement with Dabur

5
City Group Chairman Fazlur Rahman. Photo: Collected
Court

Ctg court issues arrest warrant for City Group chairman

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership