Lamine Yamal named youngest-ever Kopa Trophy winner

29 October, 2024, 04:50 am
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 04:54 am

Lamine Yamal named youngest-ever Kopa Trophy winner

The youngster's meteoric rise with FC Barcelona and the Spanish national team has now earned him this accolade at the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris.

29 October, 2024, 04:50 am
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 04:54 am
Lamine Yamal named youngest-ever Kopa Trophy winner

Lamine Yamal has claimed the prestigious Kopa Trophy for the world's best player under 21, adding his name to a growing list of Barcelona youth stars to win the award alongside Pedri and Gavi.

At just 17, Yamal's performances over the past season have positioned him as a core figure both at Camp Nou and for Spain's La Roja.

Under Xavi Hernández's guidance at Barcelona, Yamal made the right wing his own, quickly establishing himself as a formidable presence.

In 50 appearances last season, he netted 7 goals and provided 9 assists, proving pivotal in Barcelona's attacking structure.

Yamal's talent was further underscored at Euro 2024 in Germany, where he played a key role for Spain, forming a thrilling partnership with Nico Williams.

Over the course of seven games, Yamal registered a goal and four assists, contributing significantly to Spain's title run and marking him as one of the breakout stars of the tournament.

With an impressive 55 appearances already for Barcelona, Yamal has scored 13 goals and contributed 13 assists, while for Spain he has achieved 13 caps, adding one goal and eight assists to his international record.

