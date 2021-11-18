LaLiga returns with all eyes on Xavi's first game at Barcelona

Sports

Reuters
18 November, 2021, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 08:35 pm

Related News

LaLiga returns with all eyes on Xavi's first game at Barcelona

New manager Xavi will take charge of the team in the Catalonia derby against Espanyol on Saturday and three days later Barca host Benfica in a game that could secure their place in the Champions League last 16.

Reuters
18 November, 2021, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 08:35 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

After a nerve-wracking last World Cup qualifier for Spain as they booked their place at next year's finals by beating Sweden 1-0, LaLiga returns this weekend with all eyes on Barcelona.

New manager Xavi Hernandez will take charge of the team in the Catalonia derby against Espanyol on Saturday and three days later Barca host Benfica in a game that could secure their place in the Champions League last 16.

Barca languish ninth in LaLiga, 11 points adrift of leaders Real Sociedad and 10 behind arch-rivals Real Madrid, and Xavi has the task of masterminding their first victory in four league matches.

The arrival of Xavi, one Barcelona's greatest midfielders in his playing days, and the return of Brazilian right back Dani Alves have breathed new life into the club which their fans hope will kickstart their campaign.

"I'm completely aware of the challenge that I have in front of me and the pressure that being Barcelona manager holds, but I'm doing it with eagerness, hope and desire," Xavi said.

"It's not about only winning. It's winning with style, playing well, dominating. This is Barcelona's DNA. We have to bring it back."

Real Madrid travel to Granada on Sunday looking to keep up the pressure on surprise leaders Sociedad ahead of a Champions League trip to Sheriff Tiraspol, the Moldovan side who pulled off a shock victory in the Spanish capital in September.

Vinicius Jr. has shone for Real Madrid this season and in the absence of the injured Neymar, the 21-year-old started for Brazil in the 0-0 draw with Argentina on Wednesday and carried his sparkling club form on to the international stage.

Sociedad host Valencia on Sunday and Sevilla, level on points with Real Madrid, entertain Alaves on Saturday bidding to extend an unbeaten league run stretching back nearly two months.

Fourth-placed Atletico Madrid, who squandered a two-goal lead in stoppage time to draw 3-3 with Valencia last time out, host Osasuna on Saturday.

Football

Xavi / FC Barcelona / La Liga

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sufferings of climate migrants

Sufferings of climate migrants

2h | Videos
Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

2h | Videos
Karnival's Solo Concert

Karnival's Solo Concert

2h | Videos
Lighter ship fare increased

Lighter ship fare increased

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

3
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

4
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

5
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

6
Top five lasagnas in Dhaka
Food

Top five lasagnas in Dhaka