LaFond wins triple jump gold to bring Dominica first ever Olympic medal

Sports

Reuters
04 August, 2024, 11:25 am
Last modified: 04 August, 2024, 11:32 am

Related News

LaFond wins triple jump gold to bring Dominica first ever Olympic medal

"This is for you guys," said LaFond, draped in the flag of Dominica, which has a population of just over 70,000, after celebrating wildly in the Stade de France.

Reuters
04 August, 2024, 11:25 am
Last modified: 04 August, 2024, 11:32 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Thea LaFond made history for the Caribbean island nation of Dominica by winning gold in the triple jump on Saturday to claim the country's first-ever Olympic medal.

Jamaica's Shanieka Ricketts took silver and American Jasmine Moore claimed bronze.

LaFond was the woman to beat after her second attempt of 15.02 metres - a world best this year - and it proved impossible to better, with rain also making conditions more treacherous.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"This is for you guys," said LaFond, draped in the flag of Dominica, which has a population of just over 70,000, after celebrating wildly in the Stade de France.

"We don't often have a lot to celebrate, we're amazing people... and this is the first time in history, this is a ground-breaking celebration."

LaFond's triumph capped a good night for the Caribbean, with St Lucia also winning its first ever medal thanks to Julien Alfred storming to 100 metres gold ahead of American Sha'Carri Richardson.

"I'm so grateful to Julien because I saw her get that gold indoor (60 metres this year in Glasgow) and I was like, I'm getting a gold too, and saw her get that gold a few hours ago and I was like, I'm getting my gold too," said LaFond.

The 30-year-old, who was born in Dominica and emigrated with her family to the United States when she was five, won the World Indoor Championships title in March.

"MAKING HISTORY"

"We're making history for our islands and that's what we set out to do every time we get on the track," she added.

The triple jump was made more unpredictable this year after Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas, the world record holder and Tokyo gold medallist, missed the Games with an Achilles tendon injury.

Ricketts jumped her season's best of 14.87 metres to win silver, in what she called redemption after just missing out on the podium at the Tokyo Olympics.

"It went spectacular. This is a dream come true," she said.

Moore, who won bronze with 14.67, is the first woman to make the U.S. Olympic team in both triple jump and long jump and is set to compete in the latter event on Tuesday.

Spain's Ana Peleteiro-Compaore, the bronze medallist in Tokyo, (14.59) was visibly upset with her performance as she was unable to match LaFond's mark and finished sixth.

World number one Leyanis Perez Hernandez of Cuba came fifth with a jump of 14.62 metres.

Others

Paris Olympics 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammad Hatem(Left), Mohammad Zaved Akhtar(Center Left), Abdullah Hil Rakib(Center Right), Shams Mahmud(Right). Illustration: TBS

Can Bangladesh industries weather this storm? 

1d | Panorama
Palestinian group Hamas&#039; top leader, Ismail Haniyeh meets with Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme

What does Ismail Haniyeh's death mean for the Middle East

2d | Panorama
Anti-quota students from Dhaka University blocked Shahbagh intersection, waving national flags and chanting slogans on Sunday (7 July), demanding the abolition of the quota system in government jobs. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Bangladesh cannot afford another unrest

2d | Panorama
The campus hardly has any people around, save for a few staff members from different departments. Photo: Jannatul Naym Pieal

A haunting silence grips DU campus

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

17h | Videos
Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

15h | Videos
Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

17h | Videos
Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

19h | Videos