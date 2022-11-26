'Lacklustre' England in comfortable position despite goalless draw with USA

Gareth Southgate's side knew they would become the first side to book their spot in the knockout stages with a victory but were unimpressive, with the USA being the better side throughout.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

England's winless record against the United States at the World Cup stretched to three matches following a goalless draw at Al Bayt Stadium.

Gareth Southgate's side knew they would become the first side to book their spot in the knockout stages with a victory but were unimpressive, with the USA being the better side throughout.

Christian Pulisic came the closest to deciding the match by striking the crossbar in the first half, while England only tested Matt Turner on a single occasion.

Neither side managed to muster much of a threat in the second period, with both sides forced to settle for a point and having work to do in their final matches on Tuesday.

Opportunities were limited in the early exchanges, Harry Kane seeing an effort deflected wide after fine build-up play from the Three Lions, while Weston McKennie blazed over the bar after finding space in the England box.

The USA put themselves on the front foot as the game progressed, Pulisic coming closest to breaking the deadlock with a fierce drive from outside the area that rattled against the crossbar.

However, England finished the half with their best chance, Mason Mount forcing a diving save from Turner.

The USA continued to be the better side into the second half, though they were unable to create opportunities to truly test Jordan Pickford, with England equally impotent in attack.

The result leaves Group D delicately poised heading into the final round of fixtures. 

England are comfortably at the top with 4 points as a draw against Wales will secure their place in the last 16. Iran sit second with 3 points. USA have 2 points in their bag while Wales only managed a point so far.

