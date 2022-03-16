Lack of bio-bubble was one of the reasons I signed the DPL contract: Hafeez

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez is playing for Mohammedan Sporting Club in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League, Bangladesh's premier 50-over domestic tournament. The teams were allowed to have one overseas player in the XI and Mohammedan signed the experienced Hafeez, known in the cricketing fraternity as 'The Professor'.

Hafeez has retired from international cricket but is still playing competitive cricket. A few days ago, Hafeez was adjudged the player of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final as he helped Lahore Qalandars lift the trophy for the first time.

"I am playing for my own enjoyment and passion. I want to inspire and motivate the youngsters. My motivation is to play cricket. I am retired from international cricket but personally I believe that I still have something to give to cricket," said Hafeez.

"Some of their international players are on tour and so it's a great opportunity for the youngsters," added the all-rounder. "We have some internationally experienced players like Soumya Sarkar. It will be good to be part of the team."

Hafeez mentioned that the lack of bio-bubble was one of the reasons why he signed the contract with Mohammedan. "[Lack of bio-bubble] was one of the reasons I signed the contract. I wanted to be a part of this beautiful Muslim culture. I want to move around freely, enjoy my stay and enjoy cricket. Biobubble gets on you mentally. In this league, everyone will enjoy a little bit extra," he said.