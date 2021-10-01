La Liga wishes Bangladesh football team luck for Saff Championship

Bangladesh started their SAFF Championship football campaign on a happy note as they beat Sri Lanka 1-0 in the curtain raiser of the tournament. Topu Barman scored the match-winning goal in the 54th minute from the penalty spot.

This was Bangladesh's first match under Spain's Oscar Bruzon. However, before the start of the match, Bangladesh received a 'best of luck' message from Spanish La Liga's official Facebook page. A photo with text was uploaded from the page which read, "All the best Bangladesh for the SAFF Championship."

La Liga's association with Bangladesh isn't something new. Bangladesh football team skipper Jamal Bhuyan has been invited multiple times to the La Liga Studio for match analysis.

Bangladesh will play India in their next match of the tournament against India on Monday.