La Liga doing nothing about racism, says Vinicius Jr

Sports

Reuters
01 January, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2023, 02:11 pm

Related News

La Liga doing nothing about racism, says Vinicius Jr

LaLiga issued a statement condemning all forms of hate speech and saying it was following up on instances of racism at the match.

Reuters
01 January, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2023, 02:11 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr on Saturday accused LaLiga of continuing to do nothing about racist fans at matches, after videos on social media showed fans shouting abuse and throwing objects at him at a match a day earlier.

LaLiga issued a statement condemning all forms of hate speech and saying it was following up on instances of racism at the match.

Vinicius appeared to be subjected to abuse at the Jose Zorrilla stadium in Valladolid as he walked past fans after being substituted in Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Real Valladolid on Friday.

"Racists continue to go to stadiums and watch the biggest club in the world up close and LaLiga continues to do nothing," Vinicius wrote on Twitter.

"I will continue with my head held high and celebrating my victories and those of Madrid."

In September Atletico Madrid fans were filmed directing racist chants at the 22-year-old outside their Wanda Metropolitano Stadium ahead of a match against Real.

In its statement on Saturday, the league said it was looking into Friday's match.

"LaLiga has detected racist insults from the stands of the Zorrilla stadium, published on social networks," the Spanish top-flight league said.

"These facts will be reported to the Anti-Violence Commission and the Public Prosecutor's Office for hate crimes, as has been done on other occasions," it said.

The league detailed how it had addressed incidents of racist abuse towards players in the past and said it will continue to fight against "the scourge of violence, racism, xenophobia and intolerance in sport". 
 

Football

Vinicius Jr / La Liga

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

2023: A challenging year ahead for an entrepreneur

6h | Panorama
With the help of his two brothers, Mahbubur Rahman opened the Tica Bangldesh office in Mohakhali in 2014. Photo: TBS

A fishing store that sells you a hobby

6h | Panorama
Best nonfiction of 2022: Great books that will make you think

Best nonfiction of 2022: Great books that will make you think

6h | Panorama
Blue-bearded Bee-eater: Hunting bees with 'stings big as drawing pins!'

Blue-bearded Bee-eater: Hunting bees with 'stings big as drawing pins!'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why controversy about the total goal of Pele?

Why controversy about the total goal of Pele?

17h | TBS SPORTS
Daily income 4 to 5 thousand

Daily income 4 to 5 thousand

21h | TBS Stories
Increasing gold reserving trend worldwide

Increasing gold reserving trend worldwide

20h | TBS Stories
The action scene of Tamil movies is now in Bangladesh

The action scene of Tamil movies is now in Bangladesh

18h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

3
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

4
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations

5
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

6
Infographic: TBS
Bangladesh

Plastic road offers a greener way to travel in Bangladesh