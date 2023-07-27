Kylian Mbappe rejects chance to meet with Saudi team Al-Hilal

Kylian Mbappé has reportedly refused to meet with representatives of Saudi Arabian soccer team Al-Hilal, which has made a world record bid for the France striker.

French sports daily L'Equipe reported Wednesday that the Paris Saint-Germain player wouldn't meet with Al-Hilal officials, who were in the French capital to sign Brazilian forward Malcom.

Al-Hilal made a record 300 million euro ($332 million) bid for Mbappé on Monday.

PSG wants to cash in on the World Cup star now rather than let him walk for free a year from now when his contract expires.

Al-Hilal made missed out on Lionel Messi, who joined Inter Miami after two years at PSG.

The 24-year-old Mbappé is in a standoff with PSG after his decision not to take up the option of a 12-month extension. Instead, he plans to leave as a free agent in 2025 when he is widely expected to join Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Al-Hilal completed the signing of Malcom on a four-year deal. The 26-year-old winger had played the past four seasons for Zenit St. Petersburg.