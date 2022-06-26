Kyle Mayers turns Bangladesh's nemesis again

Bangladesh made their way back into the match by removing the top four West Indies batters in the first session but it was hard work for them in the next two sessions. A second Test match hundred from Kyle Mayers helped the West Indies take an all-important first-innings lead. He received good support from Jermaine Blackwood and later Joshua Da Silva.

67 for none overnight, the West Indies openers - Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell - started pretty well. They added 100 runs for the first wicket and it was the first-ever 100-run stand between them. Shoriful Islam drew first blood as a short ball got a little big on Campbell and the southpaw gloved it to the keeper. He made 45.

Although Campbell missed out, Brathwaite remained patient and recorded his second fifty-plus score of the series. But he was undone by a straighter one bowled by Mehidy Hasan Miraz shortly after reaching his fifty. Notably, the ball was changed just an over before Brathwaite's dismissal after the umpires checked the shape using the ball gauge and decided that they would call for a new ball.

The new ball worked wonders for Bangladesh as they got three wickets in a space of 12 balls. Khaled Ahmed was in business as he removed Raymon Reifer and Nkrumah Bonner in the same over. All of a sudden, the hosts were 132 for four from 131 for one.

The West Indies went into tea at 137 for four.

Mayers played with a lot of intent after play resumed as he took the bowlers on. He scored a lot of runs behind the square on the off-side and also through the cover region. He reached his third Test fifty towards the end of the afternoon session. His partner Blackwood was content to take his time and wait for the bad balls.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz broke the 116-run stand between Mayers and Blackwood but this remained Bangladesh's only success in the third session.

Despite losing his partner, Mayers played his natural game. He was a bit fortunate as he got two streaky boundaries in the same over when he was in the 80s. But the southpaw reached his hundred in style, by hitting Shoriful for a four and a six. It was his second Test hundred and the first since that epic 210 not out on his debut against the same opposition last year.

The West Indies finished the day at 340 for five and most importantly the lead was 106. Mayers was unbeaten on 126 and Da Silva on 26.