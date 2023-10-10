Kusal Mendis blasts century for Sri Lanka against Pakistan

In-form Kusal Mendis hit his third one-day international century as Sri Lanka piled up the runs against Pakistan in the World Cup on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old reached his century off 65 balls with 13 fours and four sixes, the last of which off Hasan Ali brought up the landmark in style. Mendis fell to Hasan Ali on 122 off just 77 balls.

For Mendis, it was his fifth score over 50 in his last seven innings, a run which also included 76 he made in his team's opening defeat to South Africa on Saturday.

He had also smashed an impressive 158 in a World Cup warm-up game against Afghanistan.

Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka hit 51 on Tuesday.