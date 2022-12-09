Kuldeep Yadav added to India squad for 3rd ODI against Bangladesh as Rohit, Deepak, Sen ruled out

Sports

Hindustan Times
09 December, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2022, 04:55 pm

Related News

Kuldeep Yadav added to India squad for 3rd ODI against Bangladesh as Rohit, Deepak, Sen ruled out

Kuldeep had made a comeback to the Indian limited-overs setup in the New Zealand tour but surprisingly did not get to play a single match in the T20I and ODI series. Kuldeep was supposed to join the Indian squad in Bangladesh ahead of the Test series but now the Uttar Pradesh cricketer will arrive earlier and looks set to play the third match.

Hindustan Times
09 December, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2022, 04:55 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been added to India's squad for the third ODI against Bangladesh on Saturday. The decision was taken after three Indian cricketers including captain Rohit Sharma were ruled out of the final match of the series due to injuries. Vice-captain KL Rahul will expectedly lead India in Rohit's absence.

Kuldeep had made a comeback to the Indian limited-overs setup in the New Zealand tour but surprisingly did not get to play a single match in the T20I and ODI series. Kuldeep was supposed to join the Indian squad in Bangladesh ahead of the Test series but now the Uttar Pradesh cricketer will arrive earlier and looks set to play the third match.

Meanwhile, BCCI said a call on captain Rohit's availability for the two-match Test series will be taken later.

"Rohit suffered a blow to his thumb in the second over while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him and he underwent scans at a local hospital in Dhaka. He has flown to Mumbai for specialist consultation and will miss the final ODI. A call on his availability for the upcoming Test series will be taken later," BCCI said.

Kuldeep Sen, who made his debut in the series opener in Mirpur, has been diagnosed with a stress injury while Chahar is down with a hamstring strain again.

"Fast bowler Kuldeep Sen complained of stiffness in his back after the first ODI. The BCCI medical team assessed him and he was advised to rest from the 2nd ODI. Kuldeep has been diagnosed with a stress injury and is ruled out of the series. Fellow fast bowler Deepak Chahar sustained a left hamstring strain during the 2nd ODI and was also ruled out of the series. Both Kuldeep and Deepak will now report to NCA for further management of their injuries," the release added.

Without taking Chahar's name, Rohit expressed his displeasure about the role of NCA after recurring injury to players after the second ODI.

Having already lost the series, India will be aiming to end the series on a high by winning the final ODI and head to the Test series high on confidence.

Revised India squad for 3rd ODI against Bangladesh: KL Rahul (C) (WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Yadav.

Cricket

Kuldeep Yadav / India Cricket Team / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A flower farmer is plucking roses from a garden at Chakaria of Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin

How tobacco-farming Baraitali becomes a 'rose village'

5h | Features
Tech-enabled equipment in sports

Tech-enabled equipment in sports

6h | Panorama
How tech enables modern athletes to train better

How tech enables modern athletes to train better

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Tech in sports: The game changer

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Amazing power of hummingbird

Amazing power of hummingbird

22m | TBS Durbin
why Arthritis exercise is mandatory?

why Arthritis exercise is mandatory?

2h | TBS Health
What’s happening in Dhaka on December 10?

What’s happening in Dhaka on December 10?

20h | TBS Stories
Metrorail starting this month

Metrorail starting this month

20h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points

5
November export hits all-time high, crossing $5b mark
Economy

November export hits all-time high, crossing $5b mark

6
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos