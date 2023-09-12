Kuldeep says five-for against Pakistan memorable

Kuldeep, a left-arm wrist spinner, returned figures of 5-25 to help bowl out Pakistan for 128 while chasing 357 for victory in the rain-hit Super Four clash in Colombo.

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav on Monday said his match-winning five-wicket haul against Pakistan in the Asia Cup will remain a spell to "remember" even after retirement.

Kuldeep, a left-arm wrist spinner, returned figures of 5-25 to help bowl out Pakistan for 128 while chasing 357 for victory in the rain-hit Super Four clash in Colombo.

The 50-over contest carried over into a reserve day set aside by the tournament, which remains a tune-up to the upcoming ODI World Cup in India.

"I am feeling very happy," Kuldeep told reporters. "To take five wickets against a good team will always be remembered. When I stop cricket and retire, I will always remember that I took five wickets against Pakistan."

He further added, "Because a side that plays spin well in the sub-continent, to play well against them really motivates you."

Kuldeep, 28, overcame a threatening knee injury to return to the international game last year and since performed well in the Indian Premier League and for the national team.

The bowler has made his way back as a regular in the Indian XI and remains a key bowler for the team in the World Cup starting October.

"One-and-a-half years has been amazing. Bowling really well and not thinking too much about the playing XI and all," said Kuldeep.

"Just enjoying my bowling. Every morning when I wake and think that whenever I get the opportunity I stay fit to deliver. All through IPL I have been working hard on my length that matters a lot for any spinner.

The spinner has picked 146 wickets in 87 ODI matches since his debut in 2017.

