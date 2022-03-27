KSRM Golf Tournament ends in Cox's Bazar

The first KSRM Independent Cup Golf Tournament-2022 ended on Cox's Bazar Golf and Country Club premises on Saturday.

KSRM, one of the largest steel companies in the country, organised the tournament from 24 March to 26 March.

Major General Mohammad Fakhrul Ahsan, Cox's Bazar Golf and Country Club president, was the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

He said, "We are happy that KSRM, one of the leading steel manufacturers in the country, has organized the tournament. I believe such regular events will play an important role at the national and international levels. "

At the end of the event, prizes were distributed among the players. A raffle draw was also held.

Brigadier General Syed Mohammad Motaher Hussain, vice president of the club, Commodore (Retd) MS Kabir, director (Plant) of the KSRM, Col (Retd) Md Ashfaqul Islam, general manager (marketing, research, and development), Syed Nazrul Alam, general manager (human resources and administration), SM Mahmudul Hasan, manager (brand), and Mizan-ul-Haq, a senior official of the company, were present at the programme.

Major General Mohammad Fakhrul Ahsan inaugurated the tournament on Thursday.

