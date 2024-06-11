Kroos hoping for 'cheesy' career end with Euro win

Sports

AFP
11 June, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2024, 08:33 pm

Related News

Kroos hoping for 'cheesy' career end with Euro win

Kroos, who won the 2014 World Cup with Germany and most recently lifted the Champions League for a sixth time after Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in June, is set to retire after the European Championship.

AFP
11 June, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2024, 08:33 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Germany veteran Toni Kroos is hoping to sign off from his club and national career with a dream victory on home soil in Euro 2024 -- and admitted on Tuesday the prospect was almost "a bit too cheesy".

Kroos, who won the 2014 World Cup with Germany and most recently lifted the Champions League for a sixth time after Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in June, is set to retire after the European Championship.

Kroos stepped down from international duty after Germany's last-16 Euros exit to England in 2021 but answered a call from manager Julian Nagelsmann to return in February this year.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Speaking on Tuesday at Germany's Euros training base in the Bavarian village of Herzogenaurach, a "hungry" Kroos said he would not have come back if he did not believe in a sentimental ending.

"That ending would be a bit too cheesy, with the Champions League and the European Championship, but I'll take it.

"It went hand in hand with the decision to come back.

"I still want to be successful and I want to win the tournament this summer. That's quite clear.

"If I didn't feel this idea -- or this fantasy -- was possible, then I wouldn't have come back, because it's always about winning any competition I play in."

Kroos made his Germany debut in 2010 and so was too young to play at the 2006 World Cup -- the last time Germany hosted a major tournament.

He said the German team had "a big responsibility" to succeed on home soil.

"Every big tournament is special but a home one is a bit more special. You get plenty of feedback from people across the backyard fence."

Kroos started his career at Bayern Munich before moving to Real Madrid and has won almost every trophy on offer at national and international level, other than the Euros.

While saying he did not get nervous before games, Kroos said he was under particular pressure to deliver from his three kids.

"Of course they're expecting victory. They're a bit spoiled by success.

"They haven't seen much of that (with Germany) in the past few years, but they're assuming we'll win the title here, otherwise it'll be hard for them to accept."

Germany face Scotland in Munich on Friday in the tournament's curtainraiser.

"With Scotland, we know what kind of opponent waits for us. They're tough to play against, physically strong and compact in defence and are quick on the counter.

"They're the type of opponent we've had problems with recently."

Three-time European champions Germany reached the semi-finals of the tournament in 2016 but have since endured a poor run at major tournaments.

They were eliminated at the group stage at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, their earliest exit in 80 years, before suffering the same fate at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, either side of elimination from Euro 2020.

Football

Toni Kroos / Germany football team / UEFA EURO 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tariq Saifullah worked as a game artist on the popular game &#039;Mukticamp&#039;, which is based on the Liberation War. Photo: Courtesy

Tariq Saifullah: From cartoonist to international game artist

11h | Panorama
Two Palestinian students with their Bangladeshi peers at Sher-E-Bangla Medical College &amp; Hospital. Photo: Courtesy

Palestinian students find support and hope in Bangladeshi universities

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Capturing your adventures on the go

1d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Kaleidoscope: The art of giving curated gifts

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

The UN Security Council passed a ceasefire resolution in Gaza

The UN Security Council passed a ceasefire resolution in Gaza

3h | Videos
Who is to blame for the Tigers' loss?

Who is to blame for the Tigers' loss?

4h | Videos
It's time to say goodbye to CNG vehicles

It's time to say goodbye to CNG vehicles

4h | Videos
Lieutenant General Waker-Uz-Zaman has been appointed as the 18th Chief of Army Staff

Lieutenant General Waker-Uz-Zaman has been appointed as the 18th Chief of Army Staff

7h | Videos