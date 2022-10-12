Kroos full of respect for Shakhtar players amid Ukraine conflict

Toni Kroos praised the Shakhtar Donetsk team after their 1-1 Champions League draw with Real Madrid.

The Ukrainian team came agonisingly close to an incredible victory against the European champions, but Antonio Rudiger's last-gasp header ensured honours would be even, securing Madrid's spot in the knockout stages.

Shakhtar's valiant display followed difficult days for Ukraine, with Russia resuming missile strikes across the country, including on Kyiv.

Kroos was moved by the team's resolve and commended them for their efforts this season as they finish out their schedule in their adopted home of Warsaw.

"In general, the last couple of months, it's been a very difficult situation to be playing football at this time," he told CBS Sports.

"For that, hats off to them. How they play, how they fight, how they are able to concentrate on the less important thing called football, a lot of respect for that.

"We're here to play a Champions League game but, knowing what happened, it affects everybody, of course more the Ukrainian players.

"But I think it's a good thing for them to go out here, forget a bit the things that happened, to just play football, to play together, to enjoy it and I think that is what they did and they had a great game today."