Kroos bids emotional farewell to Real fans

Sports

Reuters
26 May, 2024, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2024, 12:10 pm

Related News

Kroos bids emotional farewell to Real fans

A goalless draw with Real Betis was largely irrelevant with Real confirmed as LaLiga champions and all the European qualification and relegation spots decided, so the evening was about celebrating the 34-year-old Kroos.

Reuters
26 May, 2024, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2024, 12:10 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Toni Kroos bade an emotional farewell to Real Madrid fans at a sold-out Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday as the German midfielder played his final home game after a remarkable decade with the Spanish giants.

A goalless draw with Real Betis was largely irrelevant with Real confirmed as LaLiga champions and all the European qualification and relegation spots decided, so the evening was about celebrating the 34-year-old Kroos.

One of Real's most successful players of all time, Kroos announced on Tuesday that he will retire after this year's European Championship on home soil.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He fought back tears as walked on to the pitch through a corridor formed by his team mates, who were wearing his number eight jersey as the fans held up a giant flag with his face and the words "Thank you, legend" which covered the south stand.

In the 85th minute, Kroos broke down in tears when, after receiving another standing ovation as he was substituted, he embraced his three children who were all crying on the sidelines.

The game was stopped for several minutes as Kroos hugged each of his team mates and his coach.

Real ended their LaLiga campaign top of the standings on 95 points, 13 ahead bitter rivals Barcelona in second. They face Borussia Dortmund next Saturday in the Champions League final.

Football

Toni Kroos / real madrid / LaLiga

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The sharply styled fairing panels, striking tail and bright yellow colour make the XMR a head-turner. PHOTO: Yeafsun Mizan Chowdhury

Hero Karizma XMR 210: Blurring the line between sportbike and commuter

1h | Wheels
US and Europe have seen massive protests as Israel kept levelling Gaza to the ground, killing tens of thousands of innocent civilians. Photo: Reuters

Recognition of the State of Palestine: Is people power finally nudging Europe in the right direction?

2d | Panorama
The ancestral home of the Bose family stands as another testament to Meherpur&#039;s storied past. It is adorned with engraved letters and weather-worn facades and serves as a living monument to India&#039;s freedom struggle. Photo: Anushka Banerjee

The colourful history of Meherpur’s last old mansions

2d | Panorama
AI and nukes

AI and nukes

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Europe's largest data warehouse in the hands of!

Europe's largest data warehouse in the hands of!

1h | Videos
Reason behind the China Taiwan conflict frequently

Reason behind the China Taiwan conflict frequently

14h | Videos
What was known about the wealth of former IGP Benazir

What was known about the wealth of former IGP Benazir

15h | Videos
Iran said the reason for the crash of Raisi's helicopter

Iran said the reason for the crash of Raisi's helicopter

16h | Videos