For a long time, Bangladesh’s women’s football team has dreamed of taking on clubs outside Asia, and Krishna requested that they be given a chance to face Barcelona, the reigning UEFA Women’s Champions League champions.

After clinching the SAFF championship, Bangladesh's national women's football team, led by forward Krishna Rani Sarkar and captain Sabina Khatun, have set their sights on a new and ambitious goal: playing a match against the iconic Barcelona team.

The players expressed this wish to Chief Adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus, hoping he might support their aspiration to compete against Europe's best.

Following their SAFF victory, the team returned home to a hero's welcome, celebrated with an open-top bus parade to the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) headquarters, where they were honoured with a BDT 10 million reward from the Ministry of Youth and Sports. On Saturday, the Chief Adviser hosted the team at the State Guest House, Jamuna, extending his own warm reception to Sabina, Tahura, and the squad. At the gathering, players shared not only their dreams but also the challenges they continue to face as female athletes.

The team, led by Sabina, entered Jamuna at 10:30 a.m., where they discussed their concerns over breakfast with Dr. Yunus. He listened closely, encouraged them to submit a formal written statement on their issues, and promised he would address their challenges. Initially, they discussed the obstacles they encountered, with Krishna's request to play a match outside Asia becoming one of the most heartfelt moments of the event.

During the event, Dr. Yunus congratulated the players in his opening remarks, sharing the nation's pride in their achievements. "On behalf of the entire nation, I congratulate you on this success. The country is proud of you. Our people want success, and you have brought it to us," he said, celebrating their hard work and the dedication required to represent Bangladesh at the top levels.

The Chief Adviser assured the team that he was attentive to their issues, encouraging them to document any additional concerns in writing. "Write down whatever you wish, don't hesitate," he told the players. "If there's anything you'd like to discuss now, you're welcome to do so. We will work to fulfil your requests, and if we can address some of these matters immediately, we will."

Captain Sabina expressed her gratitude to Dr. Yunus for hosting the reception and shared some of the challenges the women's team faces. "We have overcome many obstacles to reach this point. This isn't just about our women's football team; women across Bangladesh face significant challenges. With our current earnings, we cannot adequately support our families, as our pay is minimal."

Each player recounted their unique struggles, illustrating the difficulties faced by Bangladesh's female footballers. Krishna highlighted the housing issues encountered by players residing in Dhaka, which add to the financial pressures they face. Monika Chakma, hailing from the remote upazila of Laxmichhari in Khagrachari, shared her personal journey of determination to represent Bangladesh on the national stage. Similarly, Swapna Rani, originally from Ranishankoil in Dinajpur, narrated the obstacles she had to overcome to establish herself as a player, showcasing the resilience and drive required to make it to the top.

In his closing remarks, Dr. Yunus encouraged the players to continue pursuing their dreams, assuring them that their contributions had not gone unnoticed. He added that he would look into their requests for improved resources and conditions for women in football, as well as for their long-term goals. For the team, the gathering was not only a celebration of past achievements but also a hopeful step towards achieving future goals, including, perhaps, the chance to face Barcelona on the field.

SAFF Women's Championship / Chief Adviser Dr Yunus / Bangladesh Women's Football Team

