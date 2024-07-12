Krejcikova stuns Rybakina to earn Wimbledon final with Paolini

Sports

AFP
12 July, 2024, 01:40 am
Last modified: 12 July, 2024, 01:41 am

Related News

Krejcikova stuns Rybakina to earn Wimbledon final with Paolini

Just hours after Paolini beat tearful Croatian Donna Vekic 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (10/8) in the longest women's semi-final at the All England Club, it was Krejcikova's turn to dig deep for victory against fourth seeded Rybakina in two hours and seven minutes on Centre Court.

AFP
12 July, 2024, 01:40 am
Last modified: 12 July, 2024, 01:41 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Czech 31st seed Barbora Krejcikova will face Italy's Jasmine Paolini in the Wimbledon final after battling back for a shock 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over former champion Elena Rybakina on Thursday.

Just hours after Paolini beat tearful Croatian Donna Vekic 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (10/8) in the longest women's semi-final at the All England Club, it was Krejcikova's turn to dig deep for victory against fourth seeded Rybakina in two hours and seven minutes on Centre Court.

Krejcikova faces seventh seed Paolini on Saturday in what will be the second Grand Slam final of the 28-year-old's career after her French Open triumph in 2021.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"I'm so proud about my game and my fighting spirit today," said Krejcikova.

The Czech started 2024 with a run to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open, but a first round exit at the French Open was a major setback.

She struggled with a back injury and illness, winning just three singles matches in the five months before finally finding her form in remarkable style at Wimbledon.

Krejcikova shocked 11th seed Danielle Collins in the fourth round and former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the quarter-finals, before turning her sights on Rybakina.

The two-time Wimbledon doubles champion is now one win away from an unexpected triumph in the singles.

"Unbelievable. It is very tough to explain, but a lot of joy and a lot of emotions," Krejcikova said.

"When I broke her in the second set, I started to be in the zone and I didn't want to leave the zone."

Rybakina had been in formidable form, dropping just one set as she extended her impressive All England Club record to 19 wins from 21 matches.

The 25-year-old, who won Wimbledon in 2022, made a fast start with two quick breaks for an early 4-0 lead in a one-sided first set against Krejcikova.

In her first Wimbledon semi-final, Krejcikova turned the tide in the second set, landing a priceless break in the sixth game.

She levelled the match on her sixth set point, making it the first time in 20 years that both Wimbledon women's semi-finals had gone to the final set.

The Czech held all the momentum and she eventually wore down Rybakina, who had committed over 35 unforced errors by the time she surrendered her serve in the decisive, seventh game of the final set.

Others

Tennis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The mesmerising island state of Tasmania. Photo: Collected

4 ‘cool’ destinations for a hot summer holiday

13h | Explorer
The youth can set Bangladesh's destiny: But why can't we reap the benefits of the demographic dividend?

The youth can set Bangladesh's destiny: But why can't we reap the benefits of the demographic dividend?

16h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Mind the gap: How a gap year can pave the way to academic success

1d | Pursuit
Dilli Raj Bhatta. Sketch: TBS

Everything you need to know about US immigration

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Biden calls for unity against Putin at NATO summit

Biden calls for unity against Putin at NATO summit

4h | Videos
China's Role in the Russia-North Korea Relationship

China's Role in the Russia-North Korea Relationship

3h | Videos
Israel's ultimatum to evacuate Gaza

Israel's ultimatum to evacuate Gaza

5h | Videos
Bangla Blockade: Police baton charge on protesting students in Chittagong

Bangla Blockade: Police baton charge on protesting students in Chittagong

5h | Videos