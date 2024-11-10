Krejcikova calls for respect after TV comment about her appearance

Sports

10 November, 2024, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2024, 07:59 pm

Related News

Krejcikova calls for respect after TV comment about her appearance

Wimbledon champion Krejcikova was competing at the WTA Finals in Riyadh this week, where she was beaten 6-3 7-5 by Olympic gold medallist Zheng Qinwen in the semi-finals.

10 November, 2024, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2024, 07:59 pm
Krejcikova calls for respect after TV comment about her appearance

Czech Barbora Krejcikova on Sunday called for respect and professionalism in sports media as she hit out at "unprofessional" remarks made about her appearance during a broadcast on the Tennis Channel.

Wimbledon champion Krejcikova was competing at the WTA Finals in Riyadh this week, where she was beaten 6-3 7-5 by Olympic gold medallist Zheng Qinwen in the semi-finals.

During the Tennis Channel's coverage of the event on Friday, journalist Jon Wertheim, seemingly unaware that he was on air, made a comment about Krejcikova's forehead which was met with criticism on social media.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"As an athlete who has dedicated herself to this sport, it was disappointing to see this type of unprofessional commentary," world number 13 Krejcikova wrote in a post on X.

"This isn't the first time something like this is happening in (the) sports world. I've often chosen not to speak up, but I believe it's time to address the need for respect and professionalism in sports media."

"These moments distract from the true essence of sport and the dedication all athletes bring to the field. I love tennis deeply, and I want to see it represented in a way that honours the commitment we make to compete at this level."

Wertheim apologised for the comments in a post on X, saying: "During a Tennis Channel studio show on Friday, I made some deeply regrettable comments off-air.

"I acknowledge them. I apologise for them. I reached out immediately and apologised to the player... I realise: I am not the victim here. It was neither professional nor charitable nor reflective of the person I strive to be.

"I am accountable. I own this. I am sorry."

Others

Tennis / Barbora Krejcikova

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collecetd

Sleep tight: The best gadgets and tools for insomnia

3h | Brands
Akij had one of the biggest stalls of the event, highlighting their diverse collection of e-scooters, e-bikes and three wheelers. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Bangladesh Electric Vehicle and Mobility Exhibition: A showcase of the future

6h | Wheels
The drivers and helpers of Dhaka buses have to keep an eye out for rickshaws, private cars and commuters. They have separate names for each of them. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

'Plastic on the left, bugs ahead': The code language of bus helpers

1d | Panorama
TBS Illustration

Can the filing of 'false' lawsuits be stopped? 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Kamala Harris is looking for excuses after losing the presidential election

Kamala Harris is looking for excuses after losing the presidential election

1h | Videos
Trump's policy of pressuring Iran, Tehran's call to withdraw

Trump's policy of pressuring Iran, Tehran's call to withdraw

4h | Videos
Army Chief Meets Chief Adviser

Army Chief Meets Chief Adviser

6h | Videos
What are the fears of Pentagon officials in Trump's victory?

What are the fears of Pentagon officials in Trump's victory?

6h | Videos