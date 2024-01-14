Krejcikova battles back from brink to win at Australian Open

Sports

AFP
14 January, 2024, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 12:11 pm

Related News

Krejcikova battles back from brink to win at Australian Open

The Czech ninth seed, who triumphed at Roland Garros in 2021, struggled with her serve on Margaret Court Arena and was broken six times in total by her 122nd-ranked opponent.

AFP
14 January, 2024, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 12:11 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Former French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova survived a scare to reach the second round of the Australian Open on Sunday, beating Japanese wildcard Mai Hontama 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

The Czech ninth seed, who triumphed at Roland Garros in 2021, struggled with her serve on Margaret Court Arena and was broken six times in total by her 122nd-ranked opponent.

But she dug deep when trailing 3-1 in the second set after losing the opener and eventually turned the tables.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Hontama, 24, playing in just her second Grand Slam, broke twice in the opening set to take a grip on the match.

There were multiple breaks in the second set but Krejcikova produced a powerful forehand winner to hold in the ninth game and edge ahead 5-4, seizing her chance to level the match.

The Czech player, 28, needed a medical timeout when 3-2 up in the decider, receiving heavy strapping to her foot and ankle.

But she showed no signs of discomfort as she returned to the court, conjuring a crucial break in a long eighth game to leave her on the brink of victory, which she sealed when Hontama went long with a forehand.

Krejcikova said she was relieved to get through a "difficult match", which lasted 2hrs 30mins.

"I just tried to stay in the match," she said. "In the second set I was down but I never let go and I never gave up."

Others

Tennis / Australian Open

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The psychology behind choosing a signature is, it should be unique in a way so that no one can copy it. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The art of deconstructing our signatures

5h | Panorama
The area surrounding Uttara North station is still being developed, where many high-rise buildings are under construction. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How metro rail reshapes Dhaka residents’ housing choices

1d | Panorama
Aman rice prices rose despite production surpassing all previous records last year and supply hitting the market from early December. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Food price paradox: How far will the effects reach?

2d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Nazmus D Shams: Meet the man transforming the country’s wedding industry

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ethnic organizations are occupying one region after another

Ethnic organizations are occupying one region after another

1h | Videos
House in the middle of the road!

House in the middle of the road!

2h | Videos
AFCON starts tonight

AFCON starts tonight

16h | Videos
The most powerful passports in the world

The most powerful passports in the world

5h | Videos