Kraigg Brathwaite out in the nineties for the fifth time, Khaled puts an end to his long vigil

TBS Report
17 June, 2022, 11:50 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2022, 12:02 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Pacer Khaled Ahmed has put an end to West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite's long vigil as the latter fell six runs short of what would have been a well-made hundred. Brathwaite faced 268 deliveries for his 94 and it was the eighth time since 2021 that he faced 200-plus deliveries in an innings. 

Brathwaite could have been dismissed on nought on day one had Mominul Haque latched on to the catch. He was dropped again by Litton Das on 16 off Mustafizur Rahman. But other than those two occasions, the West Indies skipper was solid as a rock. It was the fifth time Brathwaite got out in the nineties. 

Khaled's good length delivery nipped back a touch, kept a bit low and caught Brathwaite by surprise as he missed the line. The ball struck his pads and the umpire had no hesitation in giving it out. The pacer broke the 63-run stand between Jermaine Blackwood and Brathwaite.

West Indies were 197 for four. 

