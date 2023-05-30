Kosovo, Covid, kicked out of Australia: The Novak Djokovic controversies

Sports

AFP
30 May, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2023, 07:40 pm

Related News

Kosovo, Covid, kicked out of Australia: The Novak Djokovic controversies

The 22-time major winner is no stranger to causing a stir on and off the court.

AFP
30 May, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2023, 07:40 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Hailed as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, Novak Djokovic is at the centre of fresh controversy after writing "Kosovo is the heart of Serbia. Stop the violence" on a camera at the French Open after his first round match in response to clashes flaring up in northern Kosovo fuelled by ethnic tensions.

"Kosovo is our cradle, our stronghold, centre of the most important things for our country," he told reporters in Paris.

The 22-time major winner is no stranger to causing a stir on and off the court.

AFP Sport looks at some of the incidents that have dogged the career of the former world number one:

Deported from Australia
The famously unvaccinated Djokovic arrived in Melbourne to play the 2022 Australian Open claiming he had a valid medical exemption from the vaccine. However, after a protracted legal fight, his visa was cancelled on "health and good order grounds" before he was deported.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic accused the Australian government of conducting a "witch hunt" against Djokovic.

As Djokovic left the country, he said: "I respect the court's ruling and I'll cooperate with the relevant authorities in relation to my departure from the country.

"I am uncomfortable that the focus of the past weeks has been on me and I hope that we can all now focus on the game and tournament I love."

He returned to Melbourne in January this year where he swept to a 10th Australian Open title.

His refusal to be vaccinated also led to him being banned from the 2022 US Open.

US Open default
Djokovic saw his 2020 US Open title hopes dashed when he was sensationally disqualified from his last-16 match against Pablo Carreno Busta after accidentally hitting a female line judge in the throat with a ball.

The Serb had lashed out in frustration after dropping serve in a match played on an empty Arthur Ashe Court where fans were banned due to the pandemic.

"This whole situation has left me really sad and empty," Djokovic said in a statement.

"I checked on the linesperson and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling OK. I'm extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong."

Covid tour
In the midst of the pandemic in 2020, and with professional tennis shut down, Djokovic organised the Adria Tour, a series of exhibition events in the Balkans.

However, the tournament was abandoned in Zadar in Croatia after Bulgarian player Grigor Dimitrov tested positive for coronavirus.

Djokovic and his wife Jelena, as well as fellow players Viktor Troicki and Borna Coric, also went on to reveal positive tests.

"I know there has been some criticism, especially from the West," Djokovic said. "Why do we have spectators there? Why is there no social distancing? Why is this kind of event taking place while there is a serious pandemic in the West?," said Djokovic.

"It is not easy to explain to people that the situation in the United States or Great Britain is completely different from that in Serbia or the surrounding countries."

Pain barriers
Djokovic has long faced accusations that he exaggerates injuries in matches.

At the 2008 US Open, he took two medical timeouts in a gruelling five-set win over Tommy Robredo.

Quarter-final opponent Andy Roddick then mockingly listed Djokovic's injuries to include "two hurt ankles, bird flu and SARS!"

Djokovic defeated the American and hit back in his post-match, on-court interview.

"Well, obviously Andy was saying I had 16 injuries last match... and obviously I don't," he said.

At the 2020 French Open, vanquished quarter-final rival Carreno Busta was dismayed to see the trainer called to tend to the Serb.

"Every time a match gets complicated he asks for medical assistance," said the Spaniard.

Water way to go
Djokovic came under fire when he claimed it was possible to alter the composition of water and food through positive thinking.

In an online exchange with 'wellness guru' Chervin Jafarieh, he said: "I've seen people and I know some people that through energetical transformation, through the power of prayer, through the power of gratitude, they manage to turn the most toxic food or the most polluted water, into the most healing water.

"Because water reacts and scientists have proven that molecules in the water react to our emotions to what is being said."

Former player and respected TV pundit Mary Carillo told The Tennis Channel that she hoped Djokovic would back down on his claims.

"I'm very disturbed that Djokovic and that other guy are saying you can change toxic water to drinking water," she said. "This is dangerous stuff."

Others

Novak Djokovic / French Open

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Olivier De Schutter. Sketch: TBS

The low-wage specialisation niche in Bangladesh is not a long-term solution: UN Special Rapporteur

5h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jahangirnagar University: A building on its way up, a greenery on its way out

8h | Panorama
Wander Woman has hosted several international trips this year already. Pictured is a trip hosted in Jordan. Photos: Courtesy

Wander Woman: A women-led enterprise making travel safe, accessible for women

11h | Panorama
An exquisite symphony of flavours awaits in the heart of Old Dhaka, as this vegetarian ensemble takes centre stage, showcasing the rich heritage of traditional cuisine. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jagannath Bhojonaloy: Vegetarianism, the traditional way

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Lost necklace found in Titanic wreckage

Lost necklace found in Titanic wreckage

43m | TBS World
Credence's Blue Bell will ensure modern accommodation

Credence's Blue Bell will ensure modern accommodation

1h | TBS Stories
“We gain popularity due to digital services”-Dutch-Bangla Bank MD

“We gain popularity due to digital services”-Dutch-Bangla Bank MD

5h | Corporate Talks
Wander Woman provides all travel support for women

Wander Woman provides all travel support for women

8h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

4
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

5
Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria
Bangladesh

Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria

6
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget