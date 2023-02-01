Koly's eighth an all-time history for Bangladesh in shooting

01 February, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2023, 04:01 pm

No shooter from Bangladesh, male or female, has ever made it to the World Cup's final round, which is also the competition's championship round.

Kamrun Nahar Koly of Bangladesh made history as she was placed eighth in the women's 10-metre air rifle competition at the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol in Jakarta, Indonesia.

No shooter from Bangladesh, male or female, has ever made it to the World Cup's final round, which is also the competition's championship round.

Koly finished eighth overall with a final-round score of 148.5 while Eszter Meszaros of Hungary won with 260.8 points, followed by Aneta Stenkiewicz of Poland with the same number.

Koly earned a spot in the final round, where no Bangladeshi shooter had ever advanced in the ISSF World Cup, with a score of 628.4 points in the qualification round of this competition, placing him sixth out of 53 shooters from around the world.

Koly, who started her career at the Narayanganj Rifles Club before joining the Bangladesh Navy on contract, had participated in just four international competitions.

Koly's breakthrough year was 2022, when she placed 14th at the World Championship in Cairo, Egypt, in October with the highest Bangladeshi score of 629.

The following month, she placed fourth there as well in the Asian Air Gun Championship.

Abdullah Hel Baki previously held the record for the best World Cup performance by a Bangladeshi after finishing ninth in Delhi in 2017.

