Kolo Muani late strike gives France 1-0 win over tame Belgium

Sports

Reuters
02 July, 2024, 01:05 am
Last modified: 02 July, 2024, 01:08 am

Related News

Kolo Muani late strike gives France 1-0 win over tame Belgium

France made most of the running in a cagey game but were reckless with their finishing, until a nice combination of passes, finished off by N'Golo Kante, finally created space for Kolo Muani to turn and bundle a mishit shot in off the leg of Vertonghen and leave goalkeeper Koen Casteels wrong-footed.

Reuters
02 July, 2024, 01:05 am
Last modified: 02 July, 2024, 01:08 am
Kolo Muani late strike gives France 1-0 win over tame Belgium

An 85th minute deflected shot by substitute Randal Kolo Muani, listed as a Jan Vertonghen own goal, gave France a nervy but deserved 1-0 Euro 2024 last-16 win over a disappointing Belgium on Monday.

France made most of the running in a cagey game but were reckless with their finishing, until a nice combination of passes, finished off by N'Golo Kante, finally created space for Kolo Muani to turn and bundle a mishit shot in off the leg of Vertonghen and leave goalkeeper Koen Casteels wrong-footed.

France will now meet the winner of Monday's match between Portugal and Slovenia in the quarter-finals in Hamburg on Friday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

It was a fittingly scruffy decider for an underwhelming game and means that France still have yet to score from open play at the tournament, recording two own goals and a Kylian Mbappe penalty across their four games so far.

Coach Didier Deschamps, unsurprisingly, saw it differently. "It's beautiful. It was tight but we enjoyed possession and we had more opportunities," he said.

"We did a lot of good things. We have to savour it, it's quite an achievement. We're in the quarter finals, they're going home. It's a good habit."

It was a meeting between officially the second (France) and third (Belgium) best teams in the world, but after both limped into the knockout stage via unimpressive final group-stage draws, managing only two goals apiece from their three games, they looked extremely cautious in attack.

Belgium clearly had a plan to take any speed out of the game, playing at less than walking pace at times, with Kevin de Bruyne often operating just in front of his back four.

The best chance of the first half came for France after 34 minutes when Jules Kounde whipped in a curling cross that recalled striker Marcus Thuram headed wide – and spent the next two minutes berating himself for.

Aurelien Tchouameni forced Koen Casteels into his first save of the day soon after the break, while ever-lively Mbappe miskicked a decent chance as France began to put some passes together.

A rare Belgian thrust was cut short by a brilliant Theo Hernandez tackle just as Yannick Carrasco was about to pull the trigger and Romelu Lukaku and De Bruyne then brought good saves from Mike Maignan.

The poor finishing that has dogged France's entire campaign continued with William Saliba and Mbappe both blazing over before Kolo Muani's decisive intervention.

"We're enjoying this, we pushed hard, we had a lot of attempts but we were missing the target," said Kolo Muani, who was inches away from national hero status in the 2022 World Cup final until Argentine keeper Emi Martinez got a toe to what would have been his winning goal.

"I got lucky (on the goal), the coach told me to bring my energy, to bring danger with my speed."

It was a dispiritingly tame exit for Belgium, whose tactics to sit and absorb put them on the back foot, albeit they did create a couple of good late chances when it was still 0-0.

"We did everything to try to win. We were five minutes from extra time," said De Bruyne. "We had chances, not so many. Then they score and there isn't enough time to react.

"We were defending pretty well but then there's a deflection. It's a shame but that's football."

Football

Randal Kolo Muani / France Football Team / Belgium Football Team / UEFA EURO 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Melatonin gummies can be harmful to children, according to cases reported in the US. They are now available in Bangladesh via online pharmacies. Photo: Bloomberg

Can we 'Melatonin' our sleep troubles away?

12h | Panorama
Labels aren’t the answer. Photo: Bloomberg

Cigarette labels were bad. Social media labels would be worse

15h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Say goodbye to boring light bulbs

17h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Cool personal care tools you must try

17h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Iran's Presidential Election Heads to Runoff

Iran's Presidential Election Heads to Runoff

3h | Videos
Tanzim only Tiger in Rohit-led T20 World Cup team of the tournament

Tanzim only Tiger in Rohit-led T20 World Cup team of the tournament

4h | Videos
That is why the US does not say anything to Israel

That is why the US does not say anything to Israel

5h | Videos
Costs for students to travel to Australia increased

Costs for students to travel to Australia increased

5h | Videos